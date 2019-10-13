A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 30-27 victory against USC. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ian Book scored a pair of big touchdowns for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a win against USC.

Lou Somogyi: Blue & Gold Illustrated: Notre Dame-USC: On Paper Revisited USC Passing Game Vs. Notre Dame Pass Defense

Similar to defending the triple option run attack, it’s extremely difficult for a defense to shut down all three of USC’s stellar wideouts — but if one can hold in check two of the three, it gives itself a strong chance to come out on top. The first goal was to limit leading receiver Michael Pittman, and sophomore cornerback TaRiq Bracy had a major hand in that while helping hold him to four receptions for a meager 29 yards. Tyler Vaughns, covered mostly by senior Troy Pride, did not catch a pass through the first three quarters before nabbing four for 47 yards and a score in the fourth. The go-to figure became slot Amon-Ra St. Brown (eight catches, 112 yards), but he had to earn every catch and yard, highlighted by his one-handed 38-yard touchdown grab to cut the deficit to 20-13 in the third quarter. Quite often, freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis had to “settle” for tight end Erik Krommenhoek (five catches, only 37 yards) on his progressions. Because USC’s ground attack was productive, the relatively composed Slovis found a better rhythm in the second half. After completing 10 of 17 for only 74 yards in the first half, Slovis was an exceptional 14 of 18 for 181 yards in the second with some quality pocket protection as well, although Notre Dame did finish with four sacks and seven pressures. Advantage: Even



Vince DeDario, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Thoughts From The Press Box: Notre Dame's Hard-Fought Win Over Rival USC ***I felt very good about my call for an Irish blowout at halftime with Notre Dame leading 17-3. They were finally taking advantage of the one on one coverage that USC was employing the entire first half. They went to Chase Claypool in the first series on a nice back-shoulder throw and catch but forgot about it the next few series. On the first touchdown drive of the game for Notre Dame, they finally went to Braden Lenzy, Chase Claypool and the Cole Kmet for the touchdown. In the second half give credit to USC for adjusting and not leaving their corners on an island. The offensive line imposed their will in the second quarter and were consistently moving the line of scrimmage downfield on almost every run play. ***Senior quarterback Ian Book did not light up the scoreboard or the stat sheet tonight completing just 53% of his passes and throwing for just one touchdown after his 5 touchdown strikes last week against Bowling Green. He was not overly impressive in the passing game for most of the night and missed some wide-open guys once again.

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: 5 takeaways from Notre Dame’s 30-27 victory over USC, including a running game coming to life and a kicker maturing 1. The offense can beat you both ways. For the first time all season, Ian Book completed less than 60 percent of his passes, going 17-for-32. And his passing yards (165) tied a season low. And … it just didn’t matter. USC baited the Irish into employing a ground-heavy attack. They took the bait and rushed for a season-high 320 yards. “Look, I could stand up here and BS you guys and tell you we’re the second coming of the Green Bay Packers rushing attack,” coach Brian Kelly said. “But they were in 2-deep, so they didn’t want us to throw the football.” Kelly said that when the opposition plays in a zone with two safeties, the Irish have to be able to run the ball. The game plan made the offensive linemen happy. They’d always rather attack with running plays than retreat on pass protection. “Most of my best friends are offensive linemen; I hang out with them all the time,” said Kmet, who caught Book’s only TD pass. “They were having a great time.”



ESPN Staff, Best of Week 7: What Georgia's loss means, LSU is for real, OU's win and more The Fighting Irish survived a closer-than-expected victory over rival USC on Saturday night, which might have been the nail in the coffin for Trojans coach Clay Helton. It was Notre Dame's 15th consecutive win at home, its longest streak since winning 19 in a row from 1987 to 1990. Tony Jones Jr. ran for 176 yards in 25 attempts -- his third straight game with 100 yards or more -- and the Irish ran for 308 and averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. If the Irish can survive an Oct. 26 trip to Michigan, they'll be heavy favorites in their final five games. But is there enough meat left on Notre Dame's schedule to impress the CFP selection committee? Georgia's stunning home loss to unranked South Carolina certainly didn't help the Irish.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

#USC RB Markese Stepp sought out several Notre Dame players and several sought him out after the Irish defeated the #Trojans 30-27 @USCScoop #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/ysf7JsI1cJ — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) October 13, 2019

One addendum to Braden Lenzy’s 51-yard touchdown. When’s the last time Notre Dame could “out-athlete” USC with an offensive skill position player? Not talking about beating them up physically, talking about just blowing right by them with speed. pic.twitter.com/tYX2CPJJG5 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 13, 2019

“iTll bE fUn WHen wErE ruNNiNg uP tHe scOrE” hold this L buddy #ND — Quenton Nelson (@BigQ56) October 13, 2019

Kelly on holding USC wide receiver Michael Pittman to four catches and 29 yards:



"He could not be a game wrecker."



"No. 1 was to take Pittman out of the game."#USCvsND — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 13, 2019

Our updated CFB rankings:



1⃣ Alabama

2⃣ Clemson

3⃣ Ohio State

4⃣ LSU

5⃣ Oklahoma

6⃣ Wisconsin

7⃣ Penn State

8⃣ Florida

9⃣ Georgia

🔟 Notre Dame



⬇️ MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/39JSkeuuHy — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 13, 2019