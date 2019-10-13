After Notre Dame added wide receiver commitments from Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie , the nation's No. 95 recruit, and Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Lorenzo Styles , the No. 28 recruit nationally, the Fighting Irish made a big jump in the rankings.

Last week, Notre Dame's 2021 football recruiting class ranked No. 4 nationally, behind Texas, Miami, and Ohio State.

Despite having less commits than previously top ranked Texas (8) and Miami (12), Notre Dame, with its seven commits, now ranks as the top class nationally in 2021.

All seven of Notre Dame's commitments rank as Rivals' four-star prospects, and better yet, all of them are ranked as top 200 prospects nationally.

In addition to Colzie and Styles, the Irish have commitments from offensive lineman Blake Fisher (No. 17 prospect nationally), quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 65), defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 86), offensive lineman Greg Crippen (No. 118), and tight end Cane Berrong (No. 178).