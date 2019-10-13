Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class: No. 1 In the Country
Last week, Notre Dame's 2021 football recruiting class ranked No. 4 nationally, behind Texas, Miami, and Ohio State.
After Notre Dame added wide receiver commitments from Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie, the nation's No. 95 recruit, and Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Lorenzo Styles, the No. 28 recruit nationally, the Fighting Irish made a big jump in the rankings.
Despite having less commits than previously top ranked Texas (8) and Miami (12), Notre Dame, with its seven commits, now ranks as the top class nationally in 2021.
All seven of Notre Dame's commitments rank as Rivals' four-star prospects, and better yet, all of them are ranked as top 200 prospects nationally.
In addition to Colzie and Styles, the Irish have commitments from offensive lineman Blake Fisher (No. 17 prospect nationally), quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 65), defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 86), offensive lineman Greg Crippen (No. 118), and tight end Cane Berrong (No. 178).
Notre Dame's 2020 class isn't too shabby either. The Irish have 17 commitments and the No. 15 class nationally per Rivals.
Notre Dame has a star ranking of 3.59 in the 2020 class and 4.0 in the 2021 class.
For more information on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.