



3 Observations

Tony Jones Jr. is continuing an outstanding tradition this decade under Brian Kelly of running backs prospering as seniors.

The overall offense is an overall microcosm of Jones and quarterback Ian Book — nothing flashy, not one who has NFL scouts drooling, but steady play and leadership with an ability to be leaned on in tight situations.

With his 557 yards and 7.0 yards per carry at the halfway mark, Jones is on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark to complement his blocking and pass-catching.