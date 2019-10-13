3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 Observations
Tony Jones Jr. is continuing an outstanding tradition this decade under Brian Kelly of running backs prospering as seniors.
The overall offense is an overall microcosm of Jones and quarterback Ian Book — nothing flashy, not one who has NFL scouts drooling, but steady play and leadership with an ability to be leaned on in tight situations.
With his 557 yards and 7.0 yards per carry at the halfway mark, Jones is on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark to complement his blocking and pass-catching.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news