Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated all week for stories, reaction, and insider nuggets from Notre Dame's big recruiting weekend. Check out the recruiting notebook below that has interviews with three class of 2021 unofficial visitors who already hold Power Five conference offers.

Phillippe Wesley had a great visit to Notre Dame on Saturday

Kansas WR Talks Notre Dame Visit

Roeland Park (Kan.) Bishop Miege class of 2021 wide receiver Phillippe Wesley took in Notre Dame's 30-27 triumph over rival USC on Saturday night. Wesley, who holds early offers from Arizona State and Kansas, had high praises of his time in South Bend. "The visit and experience was amazing," Wesley said. "I got to see the campus, see and hear from their former players who are in the NFL talking about their experience at Notre Dame, and watched Notre Dame go to work and get the win. They let us go in the locker room after the game to see how the team celebrates a win." Wesley got to speak with several people on the Notre Dame staff, including wide receivers coach Del Alexander.

"They told me that they watched a lot of my film," said Wesley. "It was my first visit so I think it’s a good start to build relationship, and I’m honored that the Notre Dame coaches are following me now.

"Meeting Coach Del was probably the biggest and most important highlight of my visit. Before the game, they let us go on the field to watch warmups and I saw Heisman trophy winner Tim Brown and a legend Joe Theismann. Wesley feels that the Irish coaching staff showed a "good amount of interest" in him. The next step for Wesley is continuing to play well on the field and building a relationship with Alecxander and Co. Wesley hopes to visit a few more schools this fall.

Massive Florida Offensive Lineman Returns To Notre Dame

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic class of 2021 offensive tackle Caleb Johnson got another look at Notre Dame. His first visit to South Bend was in the spring. "It was an amazing experience being able to see my first Notre Dame game and experience the vibe that the students section and band gave off," Johnson said. "The highlight of the visit was definitely being able to go into the locker room and experience what it was like to be in the players' shoes for a quick second." The 6-foot-7. 275-pounder got to have a brief talk with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney while on campus. Johnson, who holds offers from Florida State, Duke, Purdue, Washintgon State, and others, plans to take visits to Arkansas and Auburn this fall, two schools he also holds offers from.

Three-Star Lineman Checks Out Notre Dame