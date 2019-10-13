After a hard-fought 30-27 win over rival USC, Notre Dame moved up to No. 8 in the AP and Coaches polls. This move includes being ranked ahead of SEC East Teams Florida and Georiga, which both dropped in the polls after losing yesterday. The Irish continue to be the top-ranked one-loss team.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book celebrating after a touchdown that gave the Irish a 10-point lead against Rival USC(Andris Visockis)

The Gators, ranked No. 9 in both, lost on the road to the LSU Tigers 42-28. LSU is now ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs' 20-17 double-overtime loss to the then 2-3 South Carolina Gamecocks was much more surprising. Georgia is now ranked No. 10 in both polls, even with a head-to-head home win over Notre Dame on Sept. 21.



The only other currently ranked 2019 Irish opponent is Michigan, which appears at No. 16 in both polls. The Wolverines beat now 2-4 Illinois yesterday 42-25, but it was a three-point game early in the fourth quarter.