Next wave: Meet Notre Dame's 2025 class on early National Signing Day

The time has come for Notre Dame football to welcome a fresh new crop of players to its program. Recruits will not make their commitments official by signing a National Letter of Intent (NLI) this year. Instead, they will sign financial aid agreements after the NCAA eliminated the NLI from the recruiting process in October. At 7 a.m. EST, the three-day early signing period for the 2025 class begins and the Irish are expected to sign all 24 of their commits. Prospects can't sign until 7 a.m. in their respective time zones. Over the last few years, members of the 2025 recruiting class were scouted, evaluated and offered in a charge led by head coach Marcus Freeman and general manager Chad Bowden. From there, targets were strategically invited to campus for game-day experiences and offseason visits. The Irish coaching staff also hit the road during NCAA evaluation periods and kept in contact with members of the class when phone calls and text messages were permitted. Several recruits committed less than six months after landing an offer, while others took over a year since publicly reporting a Notre Dame scholarship offer before verbally committing to the Irish. Notre Dame suffered seven decommitments during the 2025 cycle, but it also worked behind the scenes to pull off six commitment flips in its favor, including two in-state recruits (Brandon Logan and Cameron Herron) and a quarterback out of the Northeast who was previously committed to Clemson (Blake Hebert). The class stretches from as far west as Hawaii to as south as Florida. Fourteen of Notre Dame's commits are defensive players, while nine play on the offensive side of the ball. Notre Dame will also sign one kicker, which marks the first time Notre Dame has used a scholarship on a specialist since the 2022 class (Bryce McFerson). ND's five highest-ranked recruits are five-star offensive tackle Will Black, four-star defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr., cornerback Dallas Golden, offensive tackle Owen Strebig and linebacker Anthony Sacca. Entering the early signing period, Notre Dame's class ranks No. 12 in the Rivals 2024 recruiting team rankings with 2,360 points. Inside ND Sports provides an in-depth look at each incoming signee, covering their recruitment journey, high school career, enrollment plans and insights from Rivals national recruiting analysts on how they fit with Notre Dame. Players are listed in the order they committed to the Irish.

Advertisement

Four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon

Offer Date: Feb. 9, 2023 | Commitment Date: April 21, 2023 | Total Visits: Eight (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami and Ohio State Offers: 25 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 29, 2023 (221, No. 11 DT), Dec. 14, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 16 DT), Feb. 27 (No. 22 DT), May 29 (No. 25 DT), Aug. 13 (No. 24 DT) and Nov. 22 (No. 25 DT) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Started 10 games and accumulated 72 tackles, including 22 for loss. Added 10 sacks and a fumble recovery. 2023 Stats (Junior): Limited to five games and totaled 31 tackles, including 17 solo and seven for loss. He was also credited with one sack. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Appeared in 11 games and registered 70 tackles, including 59 solo. He finished with 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. Dixon added 24 quarterback hurries. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Played in 10 games and totaled 53 tackles, including 22.5 for loss. He also forced five fumbles, recorded 7.5 sacks and was credited with 31 quarterback hurries. 2020 Stats (Played Varsity in 8th Grade): Appeared in 7 games and had 28 tackles, including 19 solo and 12 for loss. He finished with four sacks. Program Impact: Dixon was Notre Dame’s first commit in the 2025 class and never wavered in his pledge despite contact from the Buckeyes and Hurricanes at points of his high school career. Dixon made an effort to visit campus throughout his recruitment despite his regional distance from South Bend being positioned in the Southeast. He is the second interior defensive lineman defensive line coach Al Washington has reeled out of Florida in the last two years. Sean Sevillano Jr., who signed with the Irish last December, attended Clearwater Academy International. Defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III will have exhausted their eligibility after this season, leaving Dixon as one of many underclassmen with a chance to earn reps this offseason. Expert Analysis: “The longest-standing Irish commitment made no mistake about his college plans from the beginning,” Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. “That business-like attitude translates on the field, too, as Dixon racks up the stats from the defensive interior, including more than 30 stops behind the line of scrimmage as a senior. "He works well to diagnose plays and break laterally thereafter, displaying strong disengage skills in the process. Dixon also sports a high motor, making plays down the line and at the second level despite carrying more than 300 pounds on his frame. As he becomes more powerful at the point of attack, he can round out his game at the next level and potentially operate as a three-down defender.”

Four-star defensive end Joseph Reiff

Offer Date: June 20, 2023 | Commitment Date: Sept. 24, 2023 | Total Visits: 10 (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Northwestern and Purdue Offers: Six Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 29, 2023 (N/R SDE), Dec. 14, 2023 (226, No. 14 SDE), Feb. 27 (234, No. 15 SDE), May 29 (233, No. 15 SDE), Aug. 13 (N/R 250, No. 14 SDE) and Nov. 22 (No. 14 SDE) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): Finished with 68 total tackles, including 20.5 for loss and 11 sacks. 2021-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Freeman, Bowden and the Irish staff heavily attacked Chicagoland for talent on the defensive side of the ball in this class. Reiff is one of three commits from the area set to put pen to paper. Reiff secured an offer from ND after an evaluation camp in the summer of 2023 when he was unranked. A few months later, during the weekend of the Notre Dame-Ohio State game, Reiff gave the Irish a verbal pledge. The Elmhurst (Ill.) York defender blossomed into a four-star recruit and displayed versatility by producing on the interior and edge during junior and senior seasons. Washington has nabbed many defensive ends 6-foot-5 or taller since arriving on Freeman’s staff, including Reiff, Bryce Young (2024) and Brenan Vernon (2023). As a senior, Reiff was named Rivals Red Grange Defensive Co-Player of the Year with fellow Irish commit Dominik Hulak. Expert analysis: "Joseph Reiff is simply one of the best two way linemen in the State of Illinois this fall," Rivals publisher Tim O'Halloran said. "Reiff, who has impressive size, quickness and strength is already committed to Notre Dame and was recruited by the Fighting Irish as a strongside defensive end. Reiff presents a big time challenge on both sides of the football."

Four-star tight end James Flanigan

Offer Date: March 18, 2023 | Commitment Date: Oct. 21, 2023 | Total Visits: Eight (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin Offers: Nine Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 29, 2023 (244, No. 7 TE), Dec. 14, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 7 TE), Feb. 27 (No. 9 TE), May 29 (No. 10 TE), Aug. 13 (245, No. 10 TE) and Nov. 22 (N/R 250, No. 9 TE) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): In four games tracked by MaxPreps, caught nine passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, gathered 13 tackles and two sacks. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Unavailable. 2021 Stats (Freshman): In seven game appearances, made 11 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Also credited with nine tackles, including three for loss. Program Impact: Flanigan, an ND legacy and son of former defensive lineman Jim Flanigan (1990-93), committed to the Irish a little over seven months after securing an offer on Pot of Gold Day 2023. Flanigan is the second highest-ranked recruit in Wisconsin for the 2025 class, only behind Strebig. Flanigan brings a multi-sport background with significant experience in hockey and track & field. Flanigan’s physical profile is a bit reminiscent of former Irish tight end Cole Kmet when he was coming out of Arlington Heights (Ill.) St. Viator in 2017. Kmet appeared in 13 games as a true freshman, and Flanigan could be a valuable asset as a pass-catcher and run-blocker in 2025 and beyond under offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock. As a senior, Flanigan played an integral part in leading Green Bay (Wisc.) Notre Dame De La Baie Academy to a Division 3 state championship. Expert analysis: "Flanigan is a long and lean tight end prospect that has plenty of room to add weight to his frame," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "However, don’t mistake that for him not already being strong. He’s a very physical player that does not shy away from contact. You can see that during the reps as a defensive end where he more than holds his own. That physicality transfers over to the tight end spot too where he is a very good in-line blocker. "Flanigan has been a multi-sport athlete during his high school career which is great but also means that he’ll make significant gains once he focuses solely on football."

Four-star vyper end Dominik Hulak

Offer Date: March 17, 2023 | Commitment Date: Nov. 10, 2023 | Total Visits: 13 (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue and Wisconsin Offers: 11 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 29, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 19 ILB), Dec. 14, 2023 (No. 15 ILB), Feb. 27 (No. 17 ILB), May 29 (No. 20 ILB), Aug. 13 (No. 20 SDE) and Nov. 22 (No. 19 SDE) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): Made appearances in 11 games and finished with 36 tackles, including six for loss. Also registered five pass breakups, three sacks, three quarterback hurries. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Played in 13 games and tallied 57 tackles, including three for loss. Hulak added one sack, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Also caught eight receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Appeared in five games and registered 15 tackles and one pass breakup. Program Impact: Like Reiff, Hulak is another example of Notre Dame further stamping its presence in the Chicago area. Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin prioritized Hulak entering his junior season, but the Irish turned up the heat and received a verbal commitment in November 2023. Hulak starred as a linebacker early in his career but transitioned to more defensive end work as a senior in preparation for Notre Dame’s vyper position. Hulak has added 10 pounds since the Irish began recruiting him — his physical development and practice reps should be one to monitor in his first year on campus. Per Hulak's Hudl account, he boasts a 550-pound deadlift, 475-pound squat and 335-pound bench press. Hulak’s recruitment is also further testimony to the scouting eye of Bowden and Notre Dame’s recruiting department — he earned his fourth star from Rivals in December 2023 after the Irish had already identified and prioritized his skillset. Expert analysis: "Hulak is an impressive combination of speed and power who can play the run and drop into pass coverage equally well," Rivals publisher Tim O'Halloran said. "Hulak also has the frame/size to grow into a few different positions if needed at Notre Dame."

Four-star cornerback Cree Thomas

Offer Date: March 18, 2023 | Commitment Date: Nov. 20, 2023 | Total Visits: Six (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Arizona, Boston College, Oregon, Purdue and Wisconsin Offers: 12 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 29, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 31 CB), Dec. 14, 2023 (224, No. 26 CB), Feb. 27 (233, No. 26 CB), May 29 (N/R 250, No. 25 CB), Aug. 13 (No. 26 CB) and Nov. 22 (No. 35 CB) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Across 12 games made 37 tackles, including two for loss. He made one sack for a loss of 10 yards and also brought in three interceptions. He forced two fumbles (recovered both) and finished with four pass breakups. 2023 Stats (Junior): Made 13 game appearances and recorded 43 tackles (34 solo). Also snagged five interceptions and added four pass breakups. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Finished with 33 tackles (30 solo), six pass breakups and one interception in 11 games. Also credited with .5 sacks. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Thomas comes out of Phoenix Brophy Prep, the same high school that Benjamin Morrison attended. Thomas learned the ropes of his high school program as a freshman from Morrison, then a senior. Their relationship paired with Thomas’ chemistry with Freeman and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens made the Irish a favorable destination for the 6-1, 170-pound defender ever since his first visit for a spring practice in April 2023. Thomas was consistent and productive as a tackler and ballhawk in his last two high school seasons. Although he’s the lowest-ranked cornerback signee in the 2025 class, Thomas holds the same Rivals rating (5.8) that Leonard Moore had in the 2024 cycle. Expert analysis: "Throughout his high school career, Thomas played all over the secondary whether at cornerback, nickel or safety and that type of versatility is phenomenal," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "Wherever Thomas lined up, he was a playmaker either picking off passes, knocking balls down or coming up and making the tackle. He's a smooth, athletic and smart cornerback and that's why we think he could be so successful in Notre Dame's secondary for years to come."



Cree Thomas, pictured above, is one of three four-star cornerbacks expected to sign with Notre Dame during the Early National Signing Period. Thomas is one of 12 signees planning to enroll early. (Photo by Photo Provided)

Five-star offensive tackle Will Black

Offer Date: June 3, 2023 | Commitment Date: Dec. 21, 2023 | Total Visits: Five (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Alabama, Michigan and Penn State Offers: 23 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 35 OT), Feb. 27 (No. 40 OT), May 29 (62, No. 7 OT), Aug. 13 (49, No. 7 OT) and Nov. 22 (19, No. 4 OT) Early Enroll: No 2021-24 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: The Irish have recruited on a international level under Freeman, and that includes Canadian-born players like Sevillano, Armel Mukam, Devan Houstan and now Black. There wasn’t a bigger riser in ND’s class than Black, who was a three-star at the time of his commitment. Now, he’s a recently minted five-star and ranked within the top five of his position. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was aggressive in finding offensive tackles this cycle, and his coaching philosophy and life values put Notre Dame in the driver's seat for Black after a December visit in 2023. Anthonie Knapp started at left tackle as a true freshman in the season opener at Texas A&M. To earn that same level of playing time, Black will have to compete with the likes of Knapp, Charles Jagusah and Guerby Lambert, among others in 2025. Black will enter the program with a five-star pedigree and buzz suggesting he very well could be one of the faces to continue Notre Dame’s lineage of “O-Line U.” Rivals has assigned Black a 6.1 rating, which puts him above Lambert (graded 6.0 last cycle) and ties him for the highest-ranked offensive line signee since Blake Fisher in the 2021 cycle. Expert analysis: “Black’s run blocking skills have been his strength, and now he’s showing the ability to be more of an athlete in the running game," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said. "He’s effectively blocking defenders in space and down the field while springing ball carriers for big gains. "Pass blocking is where Black will face a fairly steep learning curve at the college level, but he has all the physical and technical skills he’ll need to excel. If he can absorb coaching at the college level like he has at the high school level, Black should turn out to be one of the best offensive linemen in college football.”

Four-star defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr.

Offer Date: March 17, 2023 | Commitment Date: Jan. 6 | Total Visits: 14 (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Alabama, Colorado, Michigan and Ohio State Offers: 41 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023 (62, No. 6 SDE), Feb. 27 (39, No. 2 SDE), May 29 (37, No. 2 SDE), Aug. 13 (41, No. 2 SDE) and Nov. 22 (45, No. 4 SDE) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): In 11 games, totaled 101 total tackles (51 solo), including eight for loss. He also earned five sacks and eight quarterback hurries. 2023 Stats (Junior): Limited to six games due to injury. Made 12 tackles, two sacks and registered one fumble recovery. 2021-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: The last of the three Chicago commits, Burgess is the second highest-ranked overall player in ND’s class behind Black. Burgess was an early favorite of Washington’s in the recruiting process, and Burgess reciprocated that interest by visiting campus several times before committing in January. The Chicago Simeon star has put together well-rounded performances on the camp circuit, which has helped him maintain a spot in the Rivals100 throughout his career. At 6-3 and 248 pounds, Burgess’ frame matches what Freeman and Washington have gravitated toward when building a group that can get after the passer and stop the run. Burgess’ exact position and fit in defensive coordinator Al Golden’s scheme will be a storyline to watch early in his career. Burgess is teammates with 2026 defensive end target McHale Blade, for whom Washington also serves as the primary recruiter. Expert analysis: "Burgess is a great pickup for the Irish," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "He’s one of the top defenders in the region for his class for good reason. His size and speed combination allow him to be a versatile piece on the line. He’s twitchy enough to play off the edge but his frame would allow him to add more mass and play on the interior of the line. He plays with a high motor and could be a multi-year starter in South Bend."

Four-star safety Ethan Long

Offer Date: May 30, 2023 | Commitment Date: Jan. 8 | Total Visits: Eight (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin Offers: 20 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 27 S), Feb. 27 (No. 30 S), May 29 (No. 33 S), Aug. 13 (No. 36 S) and Nov. 22 (No. 39 S) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Started 10 games and accumulated 51 tackles, including five for loss. Hauled in three interceptions and forced four fumbles while recovering two of them. 2023 Stats (Junior): Finished with 56 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): In two games tracked, had 13 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Made 52 tackles (27 solo) in 12 games for Trumbull (Conn.) St. Joseph’s. Also forced two fumbles, hauled in eight interceptions and recorded 11 pass breakups. Program Impact: One of three Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick seniors headed to ND’s program, Long was the first of the bunch to jump into the Irish class. Long’s football character and competitiveness attracted many programs during the summer before his junior campaign, including Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State. Nonetheless, Long’s identity ended up aligning the most with Notre Dame. Despite his primary recruiter, Chris O’Leary, leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason, the 6-2, 188-pound safety stuck by his commitment and developed a deeper bond with Mickens. Long's cousin, Austin Webster, played as a walk-on wide receiver for Notre Dame (2014-18) and served as a team captain in his final season. Long has a two-sport background as he also handled starting point guard duties for Brunswick's varsity boys basketball team as a junior. Expert analysis: "Long is an impressive athlete who could play multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said. "He has the speed and ball-hawking abilities to find success as a safety. Long is a physical tackler and should make receivers think twice about running across the middle. "For those same reasons, Long could end up playing closer to the box as a linebacker in certain situations. His athleticism and ability to quickly read and react to plays could make him a difference-maker inside the box. "Long will need a year or two to develop physically and adjust to the speed of the college game, but the natural tools he brings to the field should allow him to find his footing relatively quickly."

Three-star linebacker Ko'o Kia

Offer Date: Jan. 17, 2023 | Commitment Date: Jan. 15 | Total Visits: Two (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: California, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas, USC, Utah and Vanderbilt Offers: 16 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023, Feb. 27 (N/R OLB), May 29 (No. 37 OLB), Aug. 13 (No. 38 OLB) and Nov. 22 (No. 42 OLB) Early Enroll: No 2021-24 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Ko’o, the younger brother of sophomore Kahanu Kia, will join the same linebacker room as his brother in 2025. Ko’o has had a decorated career playing inside linebacker, outside linebacker and edge for Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou, where he played for his father, Nate Kia. Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi served as Ko’o's primary recruiter and wrapped up his recruitment rather quickly last January in a group effort alongside Freeman and linebackers coach Max Bullough. The 6-2, 220-pound defender joins Kahanu, Jordan Botelho and Marist Liafau as Irish signees to come from Hawaii since 2019. Kahanu served a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Ko’o could do the same at some point in his college career, but it won't be until after his freshman season at the earliest. Expert analysis: "Kia is a versatile defender who can comfortably line up at middle linebacker, outside linebacker, edge rusher and he's going to fly around and make plays," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "He's great blitzing up the middle or off the edge, but he's also just as gifted playing in space and then coming up and making big tackles. "What I've liked about Kia for a long time is his willingness to be tough and physical as he should fit perfectly in Notre Dame's schemes all over the defense."

Four-star offensive tackle Owen Strebig

Offer Date: March 21, 2023 | Commitment Date: Feb. 8 | Total Visits: 14 (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Florida, Florida State, Miami, USC and Wisconsin Offers: 26 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023 (66, No. 6 OT), Feb. 27 (44, No. 6 OT), May 29 (64, No. 8 OT), Aug. 13 (101, No. 12 OT) and Nov. 22 (105, No. 15 OT) Early Enroll: Yes 2021-24 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Strebig met Rudolph in 2021 when the latter was the associate head coach/offensive line coach at Wisconsin. Strebig’s relationship, paired with a concentrated effort spearheaded by Freeman and Bowden, led to ND beating out USC, Wisconsin and others for his commitment. Ever since his commitment, Strebig was a strong recruiter for the Irish and made his way to campus several times to get around the program, both in-season and during the spring and summer. Strebig’s first love was basketball, but he began prioritizing football in high school and maintained his status as a Rivals250 recruit with his showing at Rivals Five-Star and his senior performance at Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial. Standing at 6-8, Strebig is the tallest ND signee since Mike McGlinchey (6-9) in the 2013 class. Expert analysis: “Strebig is a mammoth tackle prospect heading to South Bend,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. “At 6-foot-8, 295-pounds, he’s certainly got the size you look for in a classic offensive tackle. He’s a punishing blocker at the point of attack that often looks to finish blocks by taking opponents to the ground. His long arms allow him to stop defenders before they can really get started in pass rush situations. "There’s a chance he could kick inside to become a bigger guard. However, if he continues to refine his technique in college, the Irish could have a cornerstone tackle on their hands.”

Matty Augustine (left), Owen Strebig (center) and Will Black (right) make up three of Notre Dame's four offensive line commits that plan to sign on Wednesday. Strebig is the second highest-ranked of the group only behind Black. (Photo by Photo provided)

Three-star wide receiver Elijah Burress

Offer Date: Jan. 11 | Commitment Date: Feb. 10 | Total Visits: Five (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Cincinnati, Duke and Michigan State Offers: 12 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023, Feb. 27, May 29, Aug. 13 (N/R WR) and Nov. 22 (No. 99 WR) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Started 12 games and finished with 37 receptions, 960 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 80 receiving yards per game. 2023 Stats (Junior): In 10 games, caught 25 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed three times for 27 yards. 2021-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Notre Dame has found success with NFL legacy recruits in the past, signing names like Kennedy Urlacher (son of Brian Urlacher) in the 2024 class and Jordan Clark (son of Ryan Clark) out of the transfer portal last offseason. Elijah’s father, Plaxico Burress, played 11 seasons in the NFL at wide receiver and won a Super Bowl in 2007 with the New York Giants. Elijah didn’t receive an Irish offer until after his junior season but became a top target for wide receivers coach Mike Brown. Elijah’s first trip to campus was for a junior day visit where both parties immediately clicked, and he bonded with other commits and then-targets like Jerome Bettis Jr. Elijah was a frequent visitor after his commitment, including for an on-field workout at Irish Invasion, and is the first wide receiver out of New Jersey to sign with Notre Dame since Bennett Jackson in the 2010 class. Expert analysis: "Burress is still fairly raw but he has certain traits that could make him an important part of a receiving corps," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said. "At 6-1, 190 pounds, Burress is a sudden route runner with the ability to accelerate to top speed in an instant. That explosiveness can make him a reliable target on intermediate and downfield routes. "Burress does show creative run-after-the-catch tools that could help him turn short catches into big gains. He has a good feel for the defense and understands where the holes are."

Four-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine

Offer Date: June 3, 2023 | Commitment Date: Feb. 20 | Total Visits: Nine (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Alabama, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and Wisconsin Offers: 31 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Dec. 14, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 40 OT), Feb. 27 (No. 45 OT), May 29 (224, No. 23 OT), Aug. 13 (233, No. 22 OT) and Nov. 22 (243, No. 23 OT) Early Enroll: Yes 2021-24 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: The second of three Brunswick commits, Augustine landed an ND offer in Freeman's office after performing for Rudolph at Notre Dame's Lineman's Challenge in June of 2023. Augustine went through a national recruiting process before ultimately committing to Notre Dame last February. A Rivals250 prospect, Augustine primarily focused on basketball until a conversation in 2020 with Brunswick head coach Wayne McGillicuddy. Augustine took football more seriously after that day in McGillicuddy's office and hasn’t looked back since. After jumping into the class, Augustine’s relationships have grown strong with Strebig and Black. The 6-7, 285-pound offensive tackle is experienced after a productive high school career where he improved each season. Augustine’s ranking gives Notre Dame three Rivals250 commits along the offensive line — the highest mark since the 2022 class when the Irish signed four Rivals250 offensive linemen (Billy Schrauth, Aamil Wagner, Joey Tanona and Ty Chan). Expert analysis: "Matty has come along really nicely," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said "I met him when he just started playing football over at Brunswick School over there. He's a converted basketball player, and he's come along really nicely. "He's done a good job building up his body, adding a lot of strength, particularly in the lower body. He does have a natural athleticism to him, and he does cover a lot of ground quickly. He's worked on his short-area quickness and his footwork and is able to anchor down really well. "He has a great frame that is going to be able to continue to add strength, add mass. Again, a really smart kid. He's not gonna have any problem picking up the scheme there, so it's really about him developing physically."

Three-star wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr.

Offer Date: March 17, 2023 | Commitment Date: March 17 | Total Visits: 11 (June 14-16 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri and Texas A&M Offers: 23 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Feb. 27, May 29, Aug. 13 and Nov. 22 (N/R WR) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Played 12 games and finished with 36 receptions for 630 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, totaled 47 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. 2023 Stats (Junior): Appeared in 14 games and hauled in 30 receptions for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Also recorded 34 tackles (23 solo) and two interceptions on defense. 2021-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: A name familiar to Irish fans, Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of former Irish running back Jerome Bettis Sr. (1990-92), begins his own journey playing college football for Notre Dame in 2025. Bettis Jr. has familiarity with the program and has built a relationship with Freeman and Bowden over the tenure of his commitment. Although Brown and Denbrock arrived on ND's staff shortly before his commitment, Bettis Jr. clicked with both of their offensive minds and formed a connection beyond football. Another NFL legacy, Bettis Jr. has the genes to contribute to the Irish during his college career. He is one of two wide receivers in this class out of Georgia, where the Irish last signed wide receivers in the 2021 cycle when they reeled in Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie. Expert Analysis: “A big, physical and smart prospect, the NFL legacy recruit has one of the highest floors among Notre Dame signees in the class of 2025,” Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. “Bettis has a strong understanding of the route tree, his catch radius and body positioning — the type of combination that makes things difficult on smaller defenders. "The 6-foot-3 pass catcher is already closing in on 200 pounds, so he will be playing at an ideal size sooner rather than later in South Bend. Added experience, and physicality, on defense as an upperclassman shows a sample of Bettis working as a great teammate without the football, too.”

Wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. made the same recruiting decision as his father. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Four-star linebacker Anthony Sacca

Offer Date: March 17, 2023 | Commitment Date: March 30 | Total Visits: Five (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Alabama, Duke, Ohio State and Wisconsin Offers: 25 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Feb. 27 (57, No. 7 OLB), May 29 (72, No. 9 OLB), Aug. 13 (100, No. 9 OLB) and Nov. 22 (102, No. 9 OLB) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): Totaled 67 total tackles and hauled down two interceptions. 2021-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Freeman and Golden have demonstrated a strong ability to connect with linebackers in the recruiting process. Sacca was a target the staff began communication with early in his high school career. Golden had an inroads with Sacca because of his playing days at Penn State, where he played with Anthony’s father, Tony Sacca, from 1988-91. Before committing, Sacca only visited campus twice, but he was sold on the program vision, culture and individual plan through phone calls and meetings with Freeman, Bowden and Bullough. Sacca has built a winning pedigree with multiple state championships and measured himself against top competition at Philadelphia St. Joseph’s. Sacca is the third recruit out of Pennsylvania to sign with the Irish in the last four recruiting cycles — Donovan Hinish signed in the 2022 class and Peter Jones signed in the 2024 class. Expert analysis: "At 6-4, 225 pounds, Sacca has the physical tools to line up at multiple locations on the defense and take on a variety of responsibilities," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said. "He began his high school career as a safety and grew into a linebacker, but he’s retained his instincts in coverage. With abilities like those, Sacca has the type of skill set that allows defensive coordinators to keep him on the field in almost any situation. "He is a strong tackler in the open field and takes good routes to the ball carrier. Sacca consistently fends off blockers using a combination of quickness and strong hands. He’s also an effective blitzer, showing the ability to disrupt the offensive backfield at a high rate."

Four-star cornerback Dallas Golden

Offer Date: July 30, 2022 | Commitment Date: April 28 | Total Visits: 6 (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State Offers: 37 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Feb. 27 (147, No. 15 CB), May 29 (154, No. 15 CB), Aug. 13 (71, No. 9 CB) and Nov. 22 (66, No. 7 CB) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Recorded six tackles and two pass breakups on defense. On offense, threw one touchdown and added 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 carries. Also caught 32 passes for 441 receiving yards and five touchdowns. 2023 Stats (Junior): Made nine tackles and brought down five interceptions while adding four pass breakups and one blocked field goal. Threw for one passing touchdown and accumulated 1,467 yards and 19 touchdowns on 205 rushes. Made 32 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Produced 14 tackles and two pass breakups in the secondary. Received 191 carries and gained 1,403 yards for 18 touchdowns. Hauled in 10 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Earned 23 tackles (12 solo), four pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 10 games. Program Impact: A two-way player at Tampa Berkley Prep, Golden followed the Irish program closely as an underclassman because of his relationship with former high school teammate and ND walk-on linebacker Tre Reader. As Golden’s recruiting profile grew, his name didn’t pop up often in conversations around Notre Dame’s potential 2025 class because he kept a lower profile than most national recruits. Clemson had momentum at points, but Notre Dame’s relationships and familiarity ultimately paid dividends for Freeman and Mickens. Golden didn’t need any official visits to other schools and verbally committed last April. Recent Notre Dame defensive back signees out of Florida include Houston Griffith (2018), Joseph Wilkins Jr. (2018) and Philip Riley (2021). Griffith is the highest ranked of the group, but Golden matches Griffith's status as a Rivals100 recruit — joining only Black and Burgess as others in this class. Golden's 5.9 Rivals rating slots him as an All-American Candidate, per the Rivals Football Team recruiting rankings formula, which considers him as one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country and a player deemed to have first to third-round NFL potential. Expert analysis: “One of the top overall recruits in Florida, Golden did it in all three phases at the prep level, working as a dynamic runner, receiver, returner and defensive back over the years,” Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. “The speedy and savvy prospect has blossomed into a cornerback projection with his combination of football IQ, improved technique and ball skills, with each serving as major indicators for potential early playing time at the next level. Still, time at Notre Dame will be the first opportunity for Golden to focus on one position in his football career.”

Three-star defensive end Gordy Sulfsted

Offer Date: May 19 | Commitment Date: May 19 | Total Visits: Three (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Duke, Louisville, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford and Wisconsin Offers: 23 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Feb. 27 and May 29 (N/R 250, No. 28 SDE), Aug. 13 (No. 31 SDE) and Nov. 22 (No. 34 SDE) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Missed season due to knee injury 2023 Stats (Junior): In 12 games, produced 41 tackles, including six for loss and 3.5 sacks. 2021-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Under Freeman and Bowden’s leadership, the Irish have begun rebuilding a pipeline in the Cincinnati area, with the recent additions of Ben Minich, Karson Hobbs and Taebron Bennie-Powell through the high school ranks. Sulfsted, a late find for Washington in the recruiting cycle, kept his recruitment under wraps until he announced a public commitment. At 6-5, 245 pounds, Sulfsted provides a large frame for the Irish to work with and is light on his feet — he has an extensive basketball background. Notre Dame last tapped into Cincinnati St. Xavier in the 2010 class when it signed with Luke Massa and Matt James, the latter who died the spring before he enrolled at ND. Sulfsted is a teammate of 2026 linebacker target Ja’Kobe Clapper, which may hold significance due to the history we’ve seen with Notre Dame recruiting high school teammates in different classes — the staff landed Minich and Bennie-Powell in the 2023 and 2024 classes, who both played for West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West. They also signed Boubacar Traore and Lambert in the 2023 and 2024 classes, who played together at West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial. Expert analysis: “I like Gordy’s potential as a defensive tackle,” longtime recruiting expert Tom Lemming of the Prep Football Report said in May. “He’s got really good length and a nice burst. Great kid and smart kid with a 3.9 GPA. He had 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year for one of the best programs in the state of Ohio year after year.”

Four-star cornerback Mark Zackery

Offer Date: May 5, 2023 | Commitment Date: May 25 | Total Visits: 11 (June 7-9 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Cincinnati, Florida and Michigan Offers: 30 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Feb. 27 (226, No. 23 CB), May 29 (247, No. 23 CB), Aug. 13 (241, No. 23 CB) and Nov. 22 (N/R 250, No. 27 CB) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Notched 62 total tackles, including four for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry. Snagged eight interceptions while also being credited with four pass breakups, two blocked punts, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Went for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns on 58 receptions. 2023 Stats (Junior): Made 39 tackles (37 solo) and added four interceptions. Also credited with eight pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. At receiver, hauled in 53 receptions for 823 yards and eight touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Made 18 total tackles and recorded four pass breakups. Also played an offensive role and caught eight passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Appeared in eight games and finished with 21 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. Program Impact: Zackery brings versatility and a winning pedigree to Notre Dame’s program after capturing the Class 6A state championship in football as a junior and helping Indianapolis Ben Davis hoist a Class 4A state championship in basketball as a sophomore. He gained experience as a wide receiver, cornerback and safety playing for head coach Russ Mann on the west side of Indianapolis. Mickens awarded Zackery a scholarship offer after seeing him work out in person during spring 2023, and the relationship only improved as the 6-0, 160-pound recruit made directed efforts to visit campus over the last year. Freeman even attended one of Zackery's basketball games last winter. Notre Dame’s last signee out of Ben Davis came when linebacker Asmar Bilal signed his National Letter of Intent in the 2015 class. Zackery's pairing with Golden and Thomas marks a triumph for the Irish. Notre Dame has only once signed three four-star cornerbacks in the same class in the Rivals era (since 2002): Troy Pride Jr., Julian Love and Donte Vaughn in 2016. Expert analysis: "He’s a terrific football player," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "Zackery is also a multi-spot athlete which is just another data point to show how athletic he is. The Indiana native is not a super tall defensive back that we’ve seen be popular lately. However, his length and athleticism more than make up for his size. He’s shown good technical ability at cornerback which could help him see the field early in his career."

Four-star safety JaDon Blair

Offer Date: April 28, 2023 | Commitment Date: July 5 | Total Visits: Six (June 11-13 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech Offers: 21 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 13 (247, No. 25 S) and Nov. 22 (N/R 250, No. 27 S) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): Totaled 56 tackles (41 solo), including three for loss. Added four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. On offense, finished with 10 receptions for 255 yards and six touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): In 10 games, made 48 tackles, including two for loss. Also filled in at quarterback and threw for two touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Similar to Long, Blair was identified and offered by O’Leary before he left for the NFL. Blair’s recruitment involved several heavy hitters, including Michigan and Penn State, but the personal touch from Freeman paired with scheme fit and academics led Notre Dame to an eventual win for the Irish. At 6-4, 185-pounds, Blair has drawn comparisons to former ND star Kyle Hamilton because of his measurements and rangy, all-around play style. Blair’s addition marks the sixth recruit out of North Carolina to sign with Notre Dame since the 2022 class (Young, Sullivan Absher, Sam Pendelton, Jack Larsen and Micah Gilbert). Blair also boasts NFL bloodlines with his father, Jay Blair, having past playing experience in the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Expert analysis: “I gave him four stars, and raised it to four-stars-plus, because he had a really good junior year,” longtime recruiting expert Tom Lemming of the Prep Football Report said in July. “I love him. What really hits you right away is how tall he is. You don’t see too many safeties that tall. He was tall and skinny when I first saw him. Now he’s put on some weight. "He’s an exceptional athlete. He can run, he can hit. He’s definitely one of the best safeties in the country. He’ll put on another 20 pounds for sure. He’s a Notre Dame kind of a kid. He’s definitely a top 100 player. I think he’s been underrated by a lot of people. I think he’s moved up, but he’s still better than advertised.”

From left to right: Al Golden, Marcus Freeman, JaDon Blair and Mike Mickens during a spring practice. Blair, a four-star safety who plans to enroll in January, believes his play style fits into the defensive scheme Golden runs. (Photo by Photo provided)

Three-star safety Brandon Logan

Offer Date: June 28 | Commitment Date: August 10 | Total Visits: Seven (Sept. 28-29 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Indiana, Iowa and Vanderbilt Offers: Four Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 13 and Nov. 22 (N/R S) Early Enroll: No 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): Recorded 53 tackles (20 solo), including one for loss. Additionally registered four interceptions. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Made 68 tackles (35 solo), including two for loss in nine game appearances. Also came down with three interceptions and forced one fumble. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Logan will join Jordan Faison, Drayk Bowen and Tyler Buchner in the group of two-sport athletes in Notre Dame’s football program in 2025. A former Vanderbilt baseball commit, Logan will suit up as an outfielder during the spring semesters for head coach Shawn Stiffler. Notre Dame’s staff evaluated Logan at Irish Invasion in June and saw enough to offer a scholarship. He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle in 4.16 seconds and leaped 10 feet and four inches in the broad jump. The staff continued keeping tabs on Logan and strengthened the relationship to a point where they swiftly pivoted to him after Ivan Taylor decommitted. Taylor helped Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider to a Class 5A state championship as a junior, and follows Brauntae Johnson — who signed with ND in the 2024 class — as safeties out of the Fort Wayne area. Johnson starred as a two-way player at North Side. Expert analysis: "The Irish are getting a free safety type of player that can roam the deep part of the field well in Logan," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "The Indiana native does a great job of reading the quarterback’s eyes to keep himself in the right position. He’s a good athlete that is able to accelerate quickly to make plays all over the field. Logan diagnoses plays quickly which makes him a dangerous playmaker. We’ll see him make an impact in South Bend early in his career."

Three-star wide receiver Antavious Richardson

Offer Date: Aug. 23 | Commitment Date: Oct. 1 | Total Visits: Two (Sept. 21-22 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Alabama, Mississippi State and South Florida Offers: 13 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 13 (N/R 250, No. 60 S) and Nov. 22 (No. 54 CB) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. 2023 Stats (Junior): Finished with 54 total tackles (36 solo), including four for loss. Also made three pass breakups and recovered one fumble. Completed 25 of his 56 passes for 423 yards and four interceptions at quarterback. Also turned 69 carries into 801 yards and two touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Unavailable. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Credited with 24 total tackles (15 solo) and one sack. On offense, rushed 34 times for 228 yards and one touchdown. Program Impact: Late in the cycle, Notre Dame desperately sought out talent on the perimeter to boost the wide receiver room in the class. The Irish found an answer in Richardson, who flipped his commitment from South Florida a couple of weeks removed from visiting Notre Dame's campus for the victory over Miami (Ohio). Richardson played quarterback and defensive back for Greenville (Ga.) High and was committed to USF as a cornerback. Brown and Notre Dame’s scouting department believes there is untapped potential for Richardson at the receiver position. As a track athlete, Richardson won the state championship in the 400-meter dash and holds verified speeds of 10.68 in the 100-meter and 21.43 in the 200-meter. Richardson’s addition gives Notre Dame a further footprint in Georgia, which has traditionally been a hotbed for the SEC and ACC. The pairing of Richardson and Bettis Jr. gives Notre Dame another two commits out of the Peach State after signing two last year (Knapp and Cole Mullins). In the Rivals era (since 2002), Notre Dame has signed 15 recruits out of Georgia dating back to the 2018 class. Expert analysis: “Another three-phase football player headed to South Bend, Richardson even worked the quarterback spot en route to a state championship as a junior,” Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. “Projected to play wide receiver at the next level, the Peach State native has shown legitimate playmaking ability with the ball in his hands thanks to great vision and a long stride. "The experience all over the field will help with the permanent move to wideout, where he has flashed as a long and lean big play threat at times. Getting to full strength and filling out should combine with a steep learning curve once at one position for good.”

Three-star offensive lineman Cameron Herron

Offer Date: Oct. 14 | Commitment Date: Oct. 14 | Total Visits: Five (Oct. 12-13 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa and Northwestern Offers: 22 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 13 (N/R 250, No. 36 OF) and Nov. 22 (No. 21 OG) Early Enroll: Yes 2021-24 Stats (Senior): Unavailable. Program Impact: Indianapolis Warren Central, a Class 6A program on the far eastside of Indianapolis, has become a factory for Division I football players over the last 20 years. The Irish have landed recruits from the program in 2012 (Sheldon Day) and 2015 (Mykelti Williams), but have also been in the mix and missed out on others. Herron first got on ND's radar when the staff was after former target and LSU defensive end commit Damien Shanklin. Herron continued unofficially visiting and even camped at Notre Dame, but left without an offer because ND was content with only taking three offensive tackles this cycle. Iowa received a verbal commitment after an official visit in June, but Herron impressed Rudolph with his senior year performance and received the green light to flip his commitment following an October visit. Herron has played center, guard and tackle for the Warriors, but projects as a center for the Irish. At 6-4, 260-pounds, Herron already looks developed physically and provides depth in 2025 for a position group that may be without Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan, both of whom went through Senior Day festivities against Virginia on Nov. 16. Expert analysis: “Anytime you get a lineman that Iowa wanted, that’s something that perks your ears up," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "But watching him on film, he’s a really good, talented player. He’s quick off the ball, he’s got good size. Notre Dame likes him at center. He’s nasty on the line of scrimmage. He said that the relationship with offensive line coach Rudolph is really what put things over the edge and Rudolph stayed in constant communication with him throughout this process even after he committed to Iowa.”

Four-star quarterback Blake Hebert

Offer Date: June 10, 2023 | Commitment Date: Oct. 14 | Total Visits: 18 (Nov. 18-20 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Clemson, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Offers: 18 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Feb. 27 (239, No. 15 PRO), May 29, Aug. 13 and Nov. 22 (N/R 250, No. 17 PRO) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): In three games tracked by MaxPreps, completed 34 of his 60 passes for 593 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Also recorded eight carries for 31 yards and four touchdowns. 2023 Stats (Junior): Season cut short due to foot injury 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Completed 108 of his 185 passes for 1,407 yards with 19 touchdowns and one interception. Scored four touchdowns on the ground and gained 297 yards on 66 carries. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: While former commit Deuce Knight flirted with Auburn, Notre Dame worked behind the scenes and worked to sell Hebert on joining ND’s class if the opportunity presented itself. Once Knight publicly flipped his commitment to Auburn, 12 days went by before Hebert flipped his commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame. Hebert received an offer from quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli in June 2023 and spoke highly of the program to Inside ND Sports' Tyler James shortly after, but committed to Clemson days after that visit. Guidugli circled back to Hebert this fall and with additional pushes from Freeman, Denbrock and his Brunswick teammates in Augustine and Long, Hebert felt an attraction and familiarity with Notre Dame. A former member of the Rivals250, Hebert missed most of his junior season at Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic before transferring to Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School. Hebert’s tenure at Central Catholic crossed over with ND linebacker Preston Zinter. Hebert follows in the path of Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr and gives Notre Dame a four-star quarterback signee for the third consecutive cycle. Expert analysis: "I really like what Blake brings to the table," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said. "He has a really good physical skill set. He's a big kid with a strong arm and a good understanding of an offense there. Obviously, he didn't get to play a ton as a junior, suffering an ankle injury, but he bounced back nicely this season at a new school as well. It seems like he's able to quickly grasp an offense and an offensive system that can really be complicated and play under pressure against higher-level competition. Notre Dame shouldn't expect him to come in and compete for the starting job right away, but he should develop in that system and as the years go on, be ready to see the field."

Pending his signature, Blake Hebert will become the third consecutive four-star QB to sign with Notre Dame. Hebert flipped his commitment from Clemson to the Irish in October, and plans to enroll early.

Three-star running back Nolan James

Offer Date: Nov. 1 | Commitment Date: Nov. 11 | Total Visits: (Nov. 9-10 official visit) Chose Irish Over: Akron, Boston College, Buffalo and Charlotte Offers: Five Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): Aug. 13 (N/R 250, No. 50 RB) and Nov. 22 (No. 49 RB) Early Enroll: Yes 2024 Stats (Senior): Played 12 games and totaled 1,921 yards and 19 touchdowns on 243 carries. Made 27 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Finished with 11 total tackles and one interception as a defender. 2023 Stats (Junior): Started 11 games and carries the ball 218 times for 1,415 yards and eight touchdowns. Hauled in 19 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. On defense, credited with 12 total tackles and one pass breakup. 2022 Stats (Sophomore): Handled 91 rushes and produced 625 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 43 passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Freshman): Across eight games, took 30 rushes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Program Impact: Another late-cycle flip, James was committed to Boston College since December 2023, but running backs coach Deland McCullough quickly built a rapport this fall and secured a commitment after James’ game-day visit for the Florida State game. Before McCullough, it was actually Brown who made the initial connection with the 5-11, 195-pound running back. During a trip to DePaul Catholic to check in on Burress, Brown and James traded interest and the tailback became a top priority for the Irish once the staff mutually parted ways with former running back commits Daniel Anderson and Justin Thurman. This is the first class Notre Dame has signed just one running back — who is not a four-star or higher per Rivals — since Kyren Williams in 2019. Rivals listed Williams as an athlete, a designation given to a multi-positional prospect. Expert analysis: "Nolan is a really tough runner who had an excellent senior season," Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman said. "He's a really good between-the-tackles guy. He actually has better hands than most people give him credit for. We saw him in a number of camp settings this offseason, and I think last offseason as well. He just really developed well year after year. We haven't gotten our final evaluation on him. I expect him to be a mover in the final rankings update. He's not necessarily a burner, I would say, but a reliable back that should be able to eventually be a really big asset, especially in short-yardage situations."

Three-star kicker Eric Schmidt