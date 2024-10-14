Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame

Hebert announced his commitment to the Irish on social media Monday evening. Rivals ranks Hebert as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the 2025 class.

Four-star recruit Blake Hebert visited Notre Dame and received an offer from the Irish in June 2023 less than a week before he gave his verbal commitment to Clemson. On Monday, Hebert backed away from his pledge to the Tigers to commit to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame became in desperate need of a 2025 quarterback commitment after four-star recruit Deuce Knight ditched the Irish for Auburn on Oct. 2. Notre Dame had plenty of time to evaluate which quarterbacks it wanted to pursue while Knight was busy making repeated trips to Auburn this fall while remaining publicly committed to the Irish.

Notre Dame circled back on Hebert, who was one of the first quarterback offers extended by Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli after he was hired in early 2023. At that time, Hebert was coming off a sophomore season at Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic, the same school that sent three-star linebacker Preston Zinter to Notre Dame in the 2023 class.

Hebert missed most of his junior season at Central Catholic before transferring to Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School, where he teams with a pair of 2025 Notre Dame commits: four-star safety Ethan Long and four-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine.

This story will be updated.

