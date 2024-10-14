Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame

in other news
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford.
Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football
Strong play from Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills aided by returns of Joshua Burnham, Gabriel Rubio against Stanford
Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge
Game Balls: Leonard, Burnham stand out and Coogan catches on for Notre Dame
ND's QB excels, Burnham returns strong and center Pat Coogan gets involved in the offense in Stanford rout.
Notre Dame football game with Stanford resumes after lightning delay
The game has been delayed between the third and fourth quarters
Notre Dame football found its quarterback commitment in the 2025 class from a familiar face.
Four-star recruit Blake Hebert visited Notre Dame and received an offer from the Irish in June 2023 less than a week before he gave his verbal commitment to Clemson. On Monday, Hebert backed away from his pledge to the Tigers to commit to Notre Dame.
Hebert announced his commitment to the Irish on social media Monday evening. Rivals ranks Hebert as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the 2025 class.
Notre Dame became in desperate need of a 2025 quarterback commitment after four-star recruit Deuce Knight ditched the Irish for Auburn on Oct. 2. Notre Dame had plenty of time to evaluate which quarterbacks it wanted to pursue while Knight was busy making repeated trips to Auburn this fall while remaining publicly committed to the Irish.
Notre Dame circled back on Hebert, who was one of the first quarterback offers extended by Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli after he was hired in early 2023. At that time, Hebert was coming off a sophomore season at Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic, the same school that sent three-star linebacker Preston Zinter to Notre Dame in the 2023 class.
Hebert missed most of his junior season at Central Catholic before transferring to Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School, where he teams with a pair of 2025 Notre Dame commits: four-star safety Ethan Long and four-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine.
This story will be updated.
