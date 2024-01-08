Notre Dame football ended its season with momentum on the field, winning five of its final six games, including its Sun Bowl matchup with Oregon State. Off the field, the Irish accumulated veteran talent through the transfer portal, headlined by quarterback Riley Leonard, and they lured Mike Denbrock away from LSU to be Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator after Gerad Parker's mid-December departure to Troy. Amid roster and staff changes, head coach Marcus Freeman hasn't let up on high school recruiting — and Notre Dame's relentless pursuit of its recruiting targets paid dividends again on Monday with the commitment of 2025 safety Ethan Long. Long, a four-star safety out of Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick High, chose the Irish over finalists Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. He visited Notre Dame four different times in his recruitment, more than any other school. “You don't choose Notre Dame, Notre Dame chooses you,” Long told Inside ND Sports. “And that's exactly how I feel when I step on that campus. I feel like I'm at home and right where I'm supposed to be.”

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTcwODQ3OTc4OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Per Rivals, Long is the No. 27 safety in the 2025 class and the No. 1 player in Connecticut. Despite not being ranked inside the Rivals250, Long holds a 5.8 rating, which makes him an All-America candidate with first-to-third-round NFL Draft potential and among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects, according to the Rivals football recruiting rankings formula. "Long is an impressive athlete who could play multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He has the speed and ball-hawking abilities to find success as a safety. Long is a physical tackler and should make receivers think twice about running across the middle. "For those same reasons, Long could end up playing closer to the box as a linebacker in certain situations. His athleticism and ability to quickly read and react to plays could make him a difference-maker inside the box." As a junior, Long totaled 56 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles for Brunswick head coach Wayne McGillicuddy. Long's primary recruiters on Notre Dame's coaching staff have been Freeman, safeties coach Chris O'Leary and director of recruiting Chad Bowden. Defensive coordinator Al Golden and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens have also pitched in on ND's effort to secure Long's commitment. During his June visit, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound Long received one-on-one instruction from O'Leary, and he said the two spent extensive time in individual meetings going over film, defensive scheme responsibilities and similarities between Long's talent and former Irish All-America safety Kyle Hamilton. "Long will need a year or two to develop physically and adjust to the speed of the college game, but the natural tools he brings to the field should allow him to find his footing relatively quickly," Friedman said.