Notre Dame football commit Dominik Hulak receives fourth star from Rivals
Dominik Hulak is a four-star prospect.
The Elmhurst (Ill.) IC Catholic Prep defender became the third Notre Dame commitment in the 2025 class to be promoted this week from three-star to four-star status.
The new star rating for Hulak was revealed Thursday with the release of updated defensive position rankings for the 2025 class. Rivals now ranks Hulak, who the Irish have recruited as a potential vyper defensive end, as the No. 15 inside linebacker in the class. He was previously ranked No. 19 at the position.
According to MaxPreps, Hulak totaled 36 solo tackles, with six for a loss, in 11 games for IC Catholic Prep as a junior. He also caught 13 passes for 212 yards.
New four-star ratings for cornerback Cree Thomas and defensive end Joseph Reiff were revealed on Tuesday with both Notre Dame commits appearing in the Rivals250. Notre Dame now has five Irish commits in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class: quarterback Deuce Knight (No. 33), safety Ivan Taylor (90), running back Daniel Anderson (205), Thomas (224) and Reiff (226).
Taylor, who moved up 45 spots overall, jumped from the No. 14 safety to No. 11 at the position. Thomas moved up five spots in the cornerback rankings to No. 26. Reiff made his debut in the strongside defensive end rankings at No. 14. Four-star running back commit Justin Thurman also saw his position ranking increase from the No. 25 running back to No. 20.
Three Notre Dame commits dropped at least one spot in their respective position rankings. Anderson lost one spot as the current No. 16 running back in the 2025 class. Davion Dixon, who dropped out of the Rivals250 from No. 221 overall, lost five spots in the defensive tackle rankings to No. 16 currently. Defensive end CJ May, Notre Dame’s only three-star commit in the class, dropped three spots to the No. 24 weakside defensive end.
Rivals ranks Notre Dame as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2025. The 10 Irish commitments have earned 1,194 points in the Rivals rankings formula. Alabama, with eight commitments, sits in the No. 2 spot with 1,178 points.
