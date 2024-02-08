Owen Strebig’s commitment to Notre Dame was a long time coming. The first coach to ever have a recruiting conversation with the Rivals100 offensive tackle was current Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. When Rudolph was Wisconsin’s offensive line coach, he first talked with the in-state prospect during his freshman year at Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial. Rudolph spent the 2022 season as Virginia Tech’s offensive line coach, but then Notre Dame hired him in March of 2023. Two weeks after Rudolph’s hiring was announced, he extended a Notre Dame scholarship to Strebig. Strebig has been high on the Irish ever since then. On Thursday, the junior announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTczNDgwMTQ1MyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK