Michigan appeared to be in the driver's seat in Will Black's recruitment. The three-star offensive tackle in the 2025 class attended Michigan's 30-24 victory over Ohio State in late November and recently described the Wolverines as being "at the top" of his list. Then Black made a return trip to Notre Dame last weekend and decided he'd seen enough. Black announced Thursday his verbal commitment to the Irish. "The coaches there are my favorite coaches," Black told Rivals. "I think it was a combination of football, offensive line development, the coaches, and the academics that you don't get anywhere else so I think it's a great spot for me."

