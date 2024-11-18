Notre Dame football commit Will Black receives fifth star from Rivals

With the early signing period in college football a little more than two weeks away, Notre Dame added a five-star commitment Monday.

It didn't come from a new addition to Notre Dame's 2025 class. It came from the updated prospect rankings from Rivals.

Offensive tackle Will Black, who has been committed to Notre Dame since December, received a five-star rating from Rivals as the 19th-ranked overall prospect in the 2025 class. That puts Notre Dame in position to sign a five-star recruit in consecutive classes after linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa signed with the Irish in the 2024 class.

Black is in line to become the first five-star offensive lineman to sign with the Irish since Blake Fisher in the 2021 class. Notre Dame didn't sign a Rivals five-star recruit between Fisher and Viliamu-Asa.

