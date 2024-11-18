Notre Dame football commit Will Black receives fifth star from Rivals

With the early signing period in college football a little more than two weeks away, Notre Dame added a five-star commitment Monday.
It didn't come from a new addition to Notre Dame's 2025 class. It came from the updated prospect rankings from Rivals.
Offensive tackle Will Black, who has been committed to Notre Dame since December, received a five-star rating from Rivals as the 19th-ranked overall prospect in the 2025 class. That puts Notre Dame in position to sign a five-star recruit in consecutive classes after linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa signed with the Irish in the 2024 class.
Black is in line to become the first five-star offensive lineman to sign with the Irish since Blake Fisher in the 2021 class. Notre Dame didn't sign a Rivals five-star recruit between Fisher and Viliamu-Asa.
When Black first committed to Notre Dame, he was only a three-star recruit on Rivals. He was bumped up to a four-star rating in February. He moved into the Rivals100 in May. Black's latest move is up 31 spots from No. 50 overall in the 2025 class.
This story will be updated.
