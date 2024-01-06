After weeks of buildup, 2025 four-star defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. has announced his commitment to Notre Dame football. Burgess hinted at knowing his decision Friday night on X/Twitter and publicly announced his pledge to the Irish on Saturday's NBC telecast of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Notre Dame beat out finalists Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State for the Chicago Simeon defender's commitment.

The Irish offered Burgess, who was unranked at the time, during their annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event in March. The relationship immediately grew after a pair of visits in March and April, and it escalated more when Burgess visited twice in the summer and again for the Ohio State game in September. In previous statements to Inside ND Sports, including an in-person interview in May, Burgess said the school's proximity to Chicago, practice intensity and relationships with head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington stood out about ND. “Notre Dame that’s close to home," Burgess told Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "It’s like an hour away and they’re promising to develop me the most as a player and person. And they talk about life after football. My parents love that school. They love it there. Coach Al Washington and coach Freeman said I’m their top priority.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

