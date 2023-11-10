The weekly conversations between 2025 recruit Dominik Hulak and Notre Dame football director of recruiting Chad Bowden always circled back to the idea of committing. Hulak, a three-star linebacker from Elmhurst (Ill.) IC Catholic Prep, didn’t plan on making a decision at this point in his recruitment. But when Bowden brought it up last week, something changed. “He just kept going on about how Notre Dame’s the best place for me to be,” Hulak told Inside ND Sports. “After a while, something clicked in my head. Why not Notre Dame?” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Rivals ranks Hulak as the No. 19 inside linebacker and the No. 11 prospects in Illinois for the 2025 class. Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove expects Hulak to be in line for a rating/ranking boost in the next update. "When you evaluate a kid like him, you look for what separates him from the others around him," Cosgrove said. "Two things really stand out right away: his size and his overall athletic ability. The kid is an athlete. He's a big dude that can run. That definitely makes him stand out. "You love the size. You love the frame. You love his ability to move. He runs like a receiver despite being 6-3, 225. It seems like the kid grows every time I watch him or have seen him in the past." Hulak became the third defensive end and fourth defensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame's 2025 class of eight commitments. Four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon committed to the Irish in April. Three-star defensive ends CJ May and Joseph Reiff followed suit in September. Rivals continues to rank Notre Dame's 2025 class as third best in the country behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama following the addition of Hulak. "When you watch him on defense, you see a lot of position versatility," Cosgrove said. "He's played anything from middle linebacker to lining up on the edge. He's phenomenal at rushing the passer. He's a thumper. He's a physical kid who loves football. You can see it through the film. "On top of that, you love his ability to play in space. A lot of guys with his frame are typically that Midwest mike linebacker, old-school style. He's not that. He can play in space. He can rush the passer."