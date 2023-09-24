Reiff landed on the radar in June when he attended Notre Dame's Evaluation Camp II, where he received an offer on campus after camp concluded. He was most recently on campus for the Ohio State game on Saturday and in late July for the Grill & Chill recruiting event.

On Sunday, 2025 defensive end Joseph Reiff committed to Notre Dame and defensive line coach Al Washington over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Northwestern and Purdue.

That's the streak Notre Dame football and head coach Marcus Freeman are riding on the recruiting trail to kickstart the fall.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound weakside defensive end attends Elmhurst (Ill.) York and is not currently rated or ranked by Rivals in the 2025 recruiting class.

So far this season, York is 5-0 and Reiff hasn16 tackles including 12 solo and six for loss. He also leads the Dukes with 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

In July, Inside ND Sports caught up with Reiff's trainers, FIST Football Academy coaches Kevin Sabo and Benjamin Salomon, to learn about Reiff's background and ascension as a Power Five level defensive recruit.

"Joe is a high character, high work ethic kid," Salomon said. "He is very bright and will lead by example. He has the kind of personality that inherently inspires those around him to step up their game. Joe embodies Notre Dame culture ... it would be a great fit."

Reff joins 2024 offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight, 2025 running back Daniel Anderson and 2025 defensive end CJ May as recruits that committed to the Irish this week.

Notre Dame's 2025 class now consists of Reiff, Knight, Anderson, May, running back Justin Thurman and defensive tackle Davion Dixon. According to the 2025 team rankings, the Irish slot in at No. 3 with 619 points. Reiff doesn't count for any points because he doesn't have an assigned rating.



