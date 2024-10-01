PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Notre Dame adds to 2025 wide receiver haul, flipping Antavious Richardson

Notre Dame added former South Florida commit Antavious Richardson to its 2025 recruiting class as a wide receiver.
Notre Dame added former South Florida commit Antavious Richardson to its 2025 recruiting class as a wide receiver. (Photo provided)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Rivals still lists 2025 college football prospect Antavious Richardson as a safety, and a three-star caliber one at that.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound speedy Greenville, Ga., showed just how much he’s outgrown those projections as well as a longstanding verbal commitment to South Florida in joining Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class as a wide receiver.

Richardson flipped his commitment to ND over other late contenders who had offered scholarships recently, most notably Alabama, where he visited officially this past Saturday to take in the Crimson Tide’s 41-34 victory over Georgia.

He took an official recruiting visit to Notre Dame the previous weekend, Sept. 21, and watched ND’s 28-3 victory over Miami (Ohio), Richardson, who played safety and quarterback for Greenville High, originally committed to Georgia State.

“Antavious Richardson has the speed and athleticism to play a lot of different places on the field,” recruiting analyst Tom Lemming told Inside ND Sports. “And for Notre Dame to put him at the field receiver spot is just what they need.

“He brings excellent speed. They have enough receivers who are sure-handed with average speed. To me he’s a legitimate four-star recruit.”

In a year of near misses and decommitment in its building wide receiver fold, Notre Dame adds Richardson to current wide receiver commits Jerome Bettis Jr. and Elijah Burress

Louisville, UCF, Duke and North Carolina joined Alabama and Notre Dame in pursuing Richardson after he flipped from Georgia State to USF, but it came down to a Notre Dame-Alabama battle.

The Irish would still like to add at least one more wide receiver to the class, if not two.

Notre Dame stands No. 8 in the Rivals team rankings for the 2025 class with 23 commitments. The early signing period this cycle is even earlier than normal — Dec. 4-6.

