GameDay Central: Notre Dame vs. Michigan
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 20 Michigan (5-2) in The Big House tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's rivalry tilt.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 26, 2019
Site: Michigan Stadium (107,601)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Television: ABC
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: This will be the 43rd meeting between Michigan and Notre Dame. The Wolverines lead the series 24-17-1, but the Fighting Irish have won the last two matchups between the rivals.
Head Coaches: Michigan — Jim Harbaugh (43-16, fifth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (86-36, 10th season).
Depth Charts, Rosters, and Stats: Click Here To Download The Gameday Package!
5 Michigan Players To Know
QB Shea Patterson: He has been underwhelming in many ways this season, but Patterson could swing this game if he makes the big plays he’s more than capable of making without the cataphoric mistakes. On the season, he’s thrown for 1,522 yards with a 57.4 completion percentage, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also fumbled the ball six times, losing four of them.
WR Ronnie Bell: The six-foot, 184-pound sophomore wide receivers is one of most explosive players on this Michigan offense. He leads the team in catches (24), receiving yards (432) and is averaging 18 yards per reception. A popular narrative this week is that Bell will also have a bounce-back game after dropping a game-tying touchdown against Penn State last week.
RB Zach Charbonnet: The six-foot-one-inch, 220-pound true freshman running back has been a workhorse for Michigan all season. He’s run the ball 94 times for 457 yards, good for 4.9 yards per carry. He’s been improving as the season goes on, and if he can have a big day like some other opposing running backs have had against the Irish, it could be a long night.
DT Kwity Paye: The junior defensive tackle is a little undersized at 6-foot-four-inches and 277 pounds, but he’s also explosive. He leads the team in sacks with 4.5 and TFLs with eight and will be key in trying to stop the Irish from running the ball up the middle.
CB Lavert Hill: Many thought that the senior corner would have left after his junior year for the NFL, but instead Lavert Hill came back and is now the leader of this Michigan secondary. He was also an AP Third-Team All-American in 2018. This year, he’s tied for the team lead in interceptions with two, but opponents often don’t throw his way due to his skill. It will be interesting to see how much he matches up across from Chase Claypool tomorrow night.
Predictions
Vegas Line: -1 Notre Dame ... Over/Under 49.5
Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Michigan 26
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 21, Michigan 20
Vince DeDario: Notre Dame 31 Michigan 24
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 35, Michigan 20
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 19, Michigan 17
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 23
WATCH: The Brian Kelly Show
----
