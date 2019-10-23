In the 32 meetings between Notre Dame and Michigan from 1978 — when the series was renewed after a 35-year hiatus — through 2018, the rivalry has been earmarked by at least four aspects.

First is down-to-the-final-series or one-score results. Of those 32 contests played the previous 40 years, the outcome remained in doubt until the final series in 21 of them. Most recent was last year’s 24-17 victory by Notre Dame.