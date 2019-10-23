Ian Book admits that he’s fully aware of the criticism that has shadowed him most of this season. How couldn’t he be?

Can’t win the big one, doesn’t take enough shots downfield, bails out on plays, tucks and scrambles too soon — we’ve all heard the claims. Most of us have repeated ‘em.

The Irish senior quarterback was asked to defend himself Tuesday in a post-practice interview session.

And interestingly, Book indicated that he doesn’t completely disagree with the arm-chair assessments, at least to a point.

“Part of my game is being able to extend the play and get the ball out of there, I don’t want to lose that,” Book explained. “But at the same time, there’s times I need to work on being in the pocket and delivering the ball, no doubt.”