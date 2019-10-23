Michigan Stadium The Ideal Venue For Notre Dame’s Ian Book
Ian Book admits that he’s fully aware of the criticism that has shadowed him most of this season. How couldn’t he be?
Can’t win the big one, doesn’t take enough shots downfield, bails out on plays, tucks and scrambles too soon — we’ve all heard the claims. Most of us have repeated ‘em.
The Irish senior quarterback was asked to defend himself Tuesday in a post-practice interview session.
And interestingly, Book indicated that he doesn’t completely disagree with the arm-chair assessments, at least to a point.
“Part of my game is being able to extend the play and get the ball out of there, I don’t want to lose that,” Book explained. “But at the same time, there’s times I need to work on being in the pocket and delivering the ball, no doubt.”
Book’s contributions when running instead of passing can’t be ignored. He’s second on the eighth-ranked Irish with 188 rushing yards and his three touchdown scampers — including an eight-yarder against USC that ended up the game-winner in the 30-27 Irish victory — are only one rushing score off the team lead of four held by senior tailback Tony Jones Jr.
And somewhat surprisingly, with all the banter of never throwing downfield, Book ranks No. 32 in the country with a 13.1 yards per completion average, though his longest pass plays this season have come on short throws with long runs after the catch.
The debate has raged all season regarding Book’s quality, worth and whether he’ll ever improve his pocket poise, downfield throws and handling of difficult settings.
And Saturday at No. 19 Michigan provides one-stop shopping for Book to face and overcome all three.
*Need more downfield throws?
