Another Great Notre Dame Visit For Top 2022 QB Brady Allen
Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern class of 2022 quarterback Brady Allen camped at Notre Dame over the summer and returned to South Bend Oct. 12 to see the Fighting Irish defeat USC 30-27.
Allen, who holds early scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, and Virginia Tech, raved about his visit to Notre Dame.
"It was great," the 6-foot-5, 196-pounder said. "It was actually my first time up at Notre Dame for a game, so I was just really impressed by the atmosphere. I’m glad we picked the USC game."
