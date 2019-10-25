Notre Dame is a top school for St. Louis De Smet class of 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rivals100 prospect has been a priority for the Fighting Irish for several months. On Thursday night, Johnson announced a top six schools list of Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Notre Dame is a top school for one of the best cornerbacks in the 2021 class. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60 In Blue & Gold Illustrated's Gold Standard article, which runs every Monday morning and has the latest scoop on Notre Dame's recruiting efforts, Johnson's high school head coach, Robert Steeples, talked about the schools doing a great recruiting the four-star defensive back talent. "It's a little early right now, but the schools that stand out to him are the ones that lay out their plan as far as how they see him fit in their program, what they like about him, and what he can do better," Steeples said. "Notre Dame has been on him, Ohio State, Oklahoma has been doing a good job, Florida, Oregon, Georgia."