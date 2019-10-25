Rivals100 CB Jakailin Johnson Releases Top Schools
Notre Dame is a top school for St. Louis De Smet class of 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rivals100 prospect has been a priority for the Fighting Irish for several months.
On Thursday night, Johnson announced a top six schools list of Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
In Blue & Gold Illustrated's Gold Standard article, which runs every Monday morning and has the latest scoop on Notre Dame's recruiting efforts, Johnson's high school head coach, Robert Steeples, talked about the schools doing a great recruiting the four-star defensive back talent.
"It's a little early right now, but the schools that stand out to him are the ones that lay out their plan as far as how they see him fit in their program, what they like about him, and what he can do better," Steeples said. "Notre Dame has been on him, Ohio State, Oklahoma has been doing a good job, Florida, Oregon, Georgia."
Johnson ranks as the No. 1 recruit in Missouri, the No. 64 overall recruit, and the No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 class. He is teammates with Notre Dame class of 2020 five-star wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson (no relation).
In his announcement, Johnson noted that his options are still open to other schools.
Johnson knows what he's looking for in a school.
"The academics, if I can get on the field early or not, and the relationships with the coaches," he said.
