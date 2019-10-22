News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 10:46:35 -0500') }} football

Rivals100 DE Story On Notre Dame Visit: "I Loved Every Second Of It"

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Solon (Ohio) class of 2021 defensive end Najee Story visited South Bend in the spring, and returned to see his first game day experience inside Notre Dame Stadium Oct. 12 for the USC game.

"It was a great game to go to," Story said. "The environment was amazing and just being there for that rivalry was great. I loved every second of it."

Story ranks as the No. 4 prospect in Ohio, No. 5 weak side defensive end nationally, No. 75 overall prospect in the land per Rivals in the 2021 class.

2021 Rivals100 DE Najee Story had another great visit at Notre Dame.
2021 Rivals100 DE Najee Story had another great visit at Notre Dame. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
