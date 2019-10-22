Solon (Ohio) class of 2021 defensive end Najee Story visited South Bend in the spring, and returned to see his first game day experience inside Notre Dame Stadium Oct. 12 for the USC game.

"It was a great game to go to," Story said. "The environment was amazing and just being there for that rivalry was great. I loved every second of it."

Story ranks as the No. 4 prospect in Ohio, No. 5 weak side defensive end nationally, No. 75 overall prospect in the land per Rivals in the 2021 class.