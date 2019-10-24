News More News
football

2021 OL Colin Henrich On Notre Dame: "It Was An Epic Visit"

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High class of 2021 offensive lineman Colin Henrich visited Notre Dame for the Bowling Green game Oct. 5, and there's no other way to put it -- his visit was incredible.

"I'm at a loss for words at for what Notre Dame is and continues to be," the nation's No. 8 offensive guard said. "It was an epic visit. I've been hearing about Notre Dame my entire life and have seen movies and documentaries on Notre Dame. It was a movie-like visit. It was overall epic; I can't even describe it."

Colin Henrich can't say enough good things about his recent Notre Dame visit.
Colin Henrich can't say enough good things about his recent Notre Dame visit. (Rivals.com)

Henrich once saw a South Carolina game when College GameDay was in town, but the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder's experience at Notre Dame against a subpar opponent blew his mind.


