Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High class of 2021 offensive lineman Colin Henrich visited Notre Dame for the Bowling Green game Oct. 5, and there's no other way to put it -- his visit was incredible.

"I'm at a loss for words at for what Notre Dame is and continues to be," the nation's No. 8 offensive guard said. "It was an epic visit. I've been hearing about Notre Dame my entire life and have seen movies and documentaries on Notre Dame. It was a movie-like visit. It was overall epic; I can't even describe it."

