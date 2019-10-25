BlueAndGold

Junior wide receiver Michael Young will be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program and looking to transfer, per multiple reports.

Young played in three games this season (Virginia, Bowling Green, USC) and caught six passes for 21 yards in 2019. Last year, he caught seven passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Young will look to graduate from Notre Dame and transfer with two years of eligibility left.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder signed with Notre Dame in the 2017 class and ranked as the No. 71 wide receiver nationally and No. 20 recruit in Louisiana. He picked the Irish over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others.

As a high school senior in 2016, Young helped lead Destrehan to an 11-1 record as a senior in 2016 and had 35 catches for 507 yards and six touchdowns.