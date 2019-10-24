News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 07:23:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame vs. Michigan: 10 Biggest Current Battles In Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Michigan and Notre Dame have met 43 times on the football field and countless times on the recruiting front, as they battle for top prospects from coast to coast.

With the rivalry contest just two days away, Blue & Gold Illustrated looks at the 10 biggest current recruiting battles between the Fighting Irish and the Wolverines.

Michigan and Notre Dame are battling for 2021 RB Corey Kiner from Cincinnati.
Michigan and Notre Dame are battling for 2021 RB Corey Kiner from Cincinnati. (Nick Lucero / Rivals)

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

2020 Safety Malcolm Greene

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}