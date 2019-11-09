The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) travel to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt. Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 9, 2019 Site: Wallace Wade Stadium (40,000) Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET Television: ACC Network (sign up for YouTube TV trial) Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame's IMG affiliates. Series Facts: This will be the sixth meeting between Duke and Notre Dame. The Irish have a 3-2 record in the series, but Duke won the last meeting 38-35 in South Bend in 2016. Head Coaches: Duke — David Cutcliffe(71-76, 12th season); Notre Dame —Brian Kelly (87‑37, 10th season). Depth Charts, Rosters, and Stats: Click Here To Download The GameDay Package!

Quentin Harris, QB: While he’s no Daniel Jones, the redshirt senior quarter back is dynamic as a passer and runner. He’s thrown for 1,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in this season on 61 percent clip. He’s also run the ball 104 times for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Jalon Calhoun, WR: The 5-foot-11 receiver leads the team in receptions (37), yards (294) and touchdowns (3). He should also be a premier option for the Blue Devils on third and long. Victor Dimukeje, DE: The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Blue Devil is a bit undersized compared to the traditional defensive end, but he makes up for it with his overwhelming strength and speed. He leads the team in sacks with 6.5 and TFLs with 7.5. He’s also forced one fumbled this season. Koby Quansah, LB: He’s a first year starter but also a seasoned veteran. Quansah is easily the team’s leading tackler with 72 on the year. The next closest has 56. He’s also tied with Dimukeje in TFLs with 7.5.

Predictions

Vegas Line: -8 Notre Dame ... Over/Under 51 OddShark Prediction: Notre Dame 33, Duke 21 Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 28, Duke 24 Vince DeDario: Notre Dame 31, Duke 23 Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 18, Duke 14 Mike Singer: Notre Dame 27, Duke 13 Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 31, Duke 16 FULL PREDICTIONS

