Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway's Derrick Davis is one of the most coveted defensive players in the 2021 class.

Rivals lists the 6-foot, 193-pounder as an outside linebacker, but a handful of schools like Davis at safety. He holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and many others.

The recruiting process has been put on the back burner a bit for Davis this fall though.

