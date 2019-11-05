The Latest On 2021 Notre Dame Safety Target Derrick Davis
Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway's Derrick Davis is one of the most coveted defensive players in the 2021 class.
Rivals lists the 6-foot, 193-pounder as an outside linebacker, but a handful of schools like Davis at safety. He holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and many others.
The recruiting process has been put on the back burner a bit for Davis this fall though.
"I've kind of lost a little bit of contact with coaches," Davis said. "I'm trying to get back to everybody. This year, I'm mainly trying to focus on school and get my GPA up."
He's kept in touch with Notre Dame, receiving messages from Irish staffers since Sept. 1 and chats with safeties coach Terry Joseph.
"They hit me up every here and there; it's not an every day type of thing," Davis noted. "They send me a lot of graphics and I appreciate that a lot from them."
