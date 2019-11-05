News More News
Top 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Recaps Notre Dame Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit class of 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol was one of the top recruits on campus last weekend.

Marchiol, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore with offers from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Utah, Washington State and others, has high interest in the Irish and made his way to South Bend to see Notre Dame take down Virginia Tech.

"Overall, the visit was a lot of fun," Marchiol said. "I loved being a part of the Notre Dame culture and family. It really felt like I could be there some day."

This was Marchiol's first visit to Notre Dame, and he was impressed with everything it had to offer.

