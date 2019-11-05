Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit class of 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol was one of the top recruits on campus last weekend.

Marchiol, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore with offers from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Utah, Washington State and others, has high interest in the Irish and made his way to South Bend to see Notre Dame take down Virginia Tech.

"Overall, the visit was a lot of fun," Marchiol said. "I loved being a part of the Notre Dame culture and family. It really felt like I could be there some day."

