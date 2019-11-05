Top 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Recaps Notre Dame Visit
Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit class of 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol was one of the top recruits on campus last weekend.
Marchiol, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore with offers from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Utah, Washington State and others, has high interest in the Irish and made his way to South Bend to see Notre Dame take down Virginia Tech.
"Overall, the visit was a lot of fun," Marchiol said. "I loved being a part of the Notre Dame culture and family. It really felt like I could be there some day."
This was Marchiol's first visit to Notre Dame, and he was impressed with everything it had to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news