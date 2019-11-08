Pod Like A Champion: What Is Notre Dame Getting in DL Rylie Mills?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by Jon Kerr of ScoutsFootball.com to break down what the Fighting Irish are getting in 2020 Notre Dame defensive line commit Rylie Mills, and Singer runs through news and notes on the recruiting front.
