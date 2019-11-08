Wagers within a defensive position group typically focus on most sacks, or tackles, or interceptions, or pass break-ups, etc. So for these three to be competing for academic accolades instead of athletic achievements is equally surprising as it is refreshing.

There was a interesting profile from gifted writer Mike Berardino in The Indianapolis Star a few weeks ago that explained how Notre Dame superstar safety Kyle Hamilton had a bet with senior position-mates, Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott , on which would graduate from Notre Dame with the highest GPA.

The only flaw with Hamilton involving himself in this challenge is that he’ll either need to graduate in three years or complete his degree during an NFL off-season because there’s no chance this freshman phenom is staying at Notre Dame for four years.

Simply put (and open to debate among Rockne’s Rountable posters), Hamilton will leave here as the best safety Brian Kelly will ever coach during his time at Notre Dame, and likely the best safety to ever play for the Irish.

Just coming off the bench in eight games this season, Hamilton has already bypassed almost all of his competition for top honors during the 10-year Kelly era.