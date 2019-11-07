Blue Devils have a Fearsome Front Four on Defense

Unlike many of the Irish opponents from this season, Duke has a potent pass rush that is largely generated from the defensive line. Duke ranks just behind Notre Dame in sacks per game at No. 36.

Of the team's leaders in sacks, five of the top six come from defensive linemen and each of the top four. This creates a deep defensive line rotation on par with Notre Dames.

It also allows the Blue Devils to pressure the quarterback without exotic blitz packages and keep their defensive backs in pass coverage.

This group is led by defensive end Victor Dimukeje, who has 6.5 sacks on the season. He is undersized at 6-feet-two-inches, but he's fast and powerful.

Chris Rumph II has three sacks and is of a more traditional size at six-feet-four-inches and nearly 260 pounds.

With a banged-up offensive line, how Notre Dame handles the Duke defensive line will play a significant role in this game.



