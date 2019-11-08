News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Preview: Duke Defense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

We take a look at how the Duke defense has been graded out after eight games according to Pro Football Focus. The defense has definitely carried this team so far this season but is PFF impressed?

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}