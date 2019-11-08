Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer sat down with St. Louis De Smet class of 2020 five-star wide receiver and Fighting Irish commit Jordan Johnson to discuss his visit to Notre Dame Oct. 12, where he thinks his teammate Jakailin Johnson stands with ND, and much more.

MS: You skipped your senior homecoming to go to the USC-Notre Dame game. Why?

JJ: I needed to get back to Notre Dame. I don't think I'll be back on campus again until I enroll in the summer. I already went to plenty of Homecomings; three is fine.

MS: How was the visit? What did you think of everything?

JJ: It was fun. I got around campus and the stadium. I had a good time.

MS: Did you get to meet some Notre Dame commits who you haven't met before?

JJ: Yeah I got to finally meet Blake Fisher and Tosh Baker. Seeing all of the other guys from my official was great too.