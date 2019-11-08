News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 11:48:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Q&A With Five-Star Notre Dame Commit Jordan Johnson

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer sat down with St. Louis De Smet class of 2020 five-star wide receiver and Fighting Irish commit Jordan Johnson to discuss his visit to Notre Dame Oct. 12, where he thinks his teammate Jakailin Johnson stands with ND, and much more.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Jordan Johnson ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation.
Jordan Johnson ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation. (Rivals.com)

MS: You skipped your senior homecoming to go to the USC-Notre Dame game. Why?

JJ: I needed to get back to Notre Dame. I don't think I'll be back on campus again until I enroll in the summer. I already went to plenty of Homecomings; three is fine.

MS: How was the visit? What did you think of everything?

JJ: It was fun. I got around campus and the stadium. I had a good time.

MS: Did you get to meet some Notre Dame commits who you haven't met before?

JJ: Yeah I got to finally meet Blake Fisher and Tosh Baker. Seeing all of the other guys from my official was great too.

MS: How was seeing the rest of the commits there?

JJ: Good. We really connect well. We'll just keep on building on it.

MS: When you get to catch up with Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne, what do you guys talk about?

JJ: Just how ready we are to get to Notre Dame and how excited we are. We're just ready and pumped.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}