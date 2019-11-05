Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John's wide receiver Jay Brunelle visited Notre Dame twice and knew he loved the University. He's been solid in his pledge to the Irish that he gave over the summer too. But it was important for Brunelle to get back to South Bend and get a full experience of what Notre Dame had to offer. He made his third trip to ND over the weekend for his official visit. "Everyone tells me how special this place is, and deep down I knew it, but this visit basically confirmed everything I was thinking," Brunelle said. "It was necessary for that. Overall, it was a great experience."

Jay Brunelle (center) with his parents and young brother (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Brunelle had a game Friday at 4 p.m. and caught four passes for 112 yards and a score in the 14-7 victory for Saint John's. Brunelle couldn't hang around to celebrate though, as he had to catch an 8 p.m. flight to South Bend. Brunelle, his parents and younger brother made it to South Bend late Friday night and had a full-day of activities on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder met with people in the academic offices to discuss the course load at Notre Dame. From there, Brunelle had a meeting with Irish recruiting coordinator and special teams coach Brian Polian and then sat down with director of football performance Matt Balis. In the afternoon, Brunelle got to watch Notre Dame's thrilling 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech and then hang out with some of the Notre Dame players in the evening.