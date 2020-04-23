Rivals recently unveiled its top 100 recruits for the 2022 class. They were assigned recruit ratings, but were not listed in numerical order from Nos. 1-100. There were a handful of Notre Dame targets of note, and BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer could see several end up with the Fighting Irish.

Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High four-star safety Braelon Allen is high on Notre Dame.

Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High safety Braelon Allen — 6-1, 200 pounds Allen visited Notre Dame last November and returned to campus for the Irish’s Feb. 1 junior day. He nearly made an early commitment which was expected to be Wisconsin, but then Notre Dame offered Jan. 10, and Allen pumped the breaks on making a decision. The in-state Badgers will be tough to beat, but Allen thinks highly of the Fighting Irish and safeties coach Terry Joseph. “That was a big one, especially after camping and the game visit that I went on before I had my offer,” Allen recently told Rivals about his Notre Dame offer. “I wanted to be able to have them as one of my choices, so that means a lot especially because my grandparents are big Notre Dame fans.” Related Links Four-star 2022 DB Braelon Allen updates his recruitment Braelon Allen Learns More About Notre Dame During Latest Visit Notre Dame A Big Offer For 2022 ATH Braelon Allen

Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen — 6-5, 196 pounds Notre Dame hasn’t offered any quarterbacks in the 2022 class just yet, and there are a ton of potential candidates to receive that first offer. The Southwest Indiana standout may be that guy, and it would be hard to see him turning down the Irish. There are other four-star sophomore quarterbacks who Notre Dame is looking at, but Allen would be the most likely pick the Irish if he landed the offer. He has accumulated scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Related Links Another Great Notre Dame Visit For Top 2022 QB Brady Allen 2022 QB Brady Allen Camps At Notre Dame, Chats With Rees

Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central offensive lineman Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 275 pounds Wisconsin is always tough to beat for in-state offensive lineman, but Hinzman has a lot of love for the Fighting Irish. Both Hinzman and fellow Wisconsin blocker Joe Brunner visited Notre Dame last November for the Navy game and became the Irish’s first two offensive line offers in the 2022 class. Hinzman visited Notre Dame a month later and had another great time in South Bend. Related Links Notre Dame A Strong Early Contender For OL Carson Hinzman Sophomore OL Carson Hinzman Excited To Land Notre Dame Offer

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris — 5-11, 170 pounds Morris was the second prospect in the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Irish, and he has been a regular on campus. His most recent visit was in December for Echoes weekend, and he really got to bond with wide receivers coach Del Alexander. Morris will be a tough pull out of Chicagoland, but the Irish have a good shot here. Related Links Standout 2022 WR Tyler Morris Enjoys Another Notre Dame Visit Notre Dame Visit Stands Out For 2022 WR Tyler Morris