Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High class of 2022 athlete Braelon Allen was ready to make a college decision just a couple months removed from finishing his sophomore season of high school. But as more Power Five conference programs and Notre Dame continued to show him some love, the 6-1, 200-pounder decided that it was best to hold off for a while. Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Michigan, Kansas State, Ohio State and SMU have been showing increased interest as of late, and he already holds offers from Iowa and Wisconsin. The latest school to offer Allen is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame extended an offer to 2022 ATH Braelon Allen on Friday.

Allen, who projects as a safety in college, camped at Notre Dame last summer and returned to South Bend for the USC game Oct. 12. "I loved it," said Allen. "It was a great experience, the fans are great and the atmosphere is electric. The campus and facilities are both amazing." Allen received the scholarship offer from Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph, and they have been keeping in close contact in recent weeks. "(Notre Dame) is definitely a top school on my list," noted Allen. "The city is great, and I have a lot of love for team."