Notre Dame Keeping An Eye On RB Nicholas Singleton
Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior running back Nicholas Singleton is one of the best young running backs in the 2022 class.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder has already picked up offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, and he's on the radar for a number of other schools as well, including Notre Dame.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
Singleton was invited out to Notre Dame's game against USC Oct. 12, which he happily accepted, and he had a great time in South Bend.
"It went well." Singleton said. "I got a chance to the campus, facilities, stadium, the game, and talk to the running backs coach [Lance Taylor]. It was a good time."
"It was crazy," he added on the game environment. "We stood up the whole time. It was a really good time."
It was Singleton's first time meeting Taylor in person, and it seems that they made a good impression on each other.
"He's a good person," Singleton said. "He told me that I was a good runner; he likes my speed, strength, height. He just likes me a lot. He was a nice, cool guy."
An offer from Notre Dame would leave the sophomore prospect at a loss for words.
"It would mean a lot to me," he said. "I don't even know what I'd do if I got an offer from them. It would be crazy."
Singleton has also taken visits to Virginia, Maryland, Penn State, and West Virginia this fall.
He ran for 1,690 yards and 32 scores for Governor Mifflin this season.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.