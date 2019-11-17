Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior running back Nicholas Singleton is one of the best young running backs in the 2022 class. The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder has already picked up offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, and he's on the radar for a number of other schools as well, including Notre Dame.

Nicholas Singleton had a great visit to Notre Dame in October. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Singleton was invited out to Notre Dame's game against USC Oct. 12, which he happily accepted, and he had a great time in South Bend. "It went well." Singleton said. "I got a chance to the campus, facilities, stadium, the game, and talk to the running backs coach [Lance Taylor]. It was a good time." "It was crazy," he added on the game environment. "We stood up the whole time. It was a really good time." It was Singleton's first time meeting Taylor in person, and it seems that they made a good impression on each other.