The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have only offered a pair of prospects in the 2022 class, and Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris is one of them.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore playmaker visited South Bend on Saturday to see the Irish's 30-27 triumph against USC. The entire day was a big success for Morris, and he enjoyed the visit.

"I really liked it," Morris said. "First, we went through the facilities and everything a football player would do on a normal day, as far as meetings and getting to relax in the lounge. We saw what they have access to. We went through the locker room and saw what they do pregame. We walked on the field, and for the game, the energy was super high. The atmosphere was amazing. I really liked that and it stood out to me."