Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High class of 2022 safety Braelon Allen is no stranger to Notre Dame. He camped with the Irish last summer and returned to South Bend for a game day visit when Brian Kelly's team faced Virginia Tech last November. Notre Dame was a top program on his list even before the Irish offered him Jan. 10, and the 6-1, 200-pounder got to see campus once again Saturday for a prospect day recruiting event. "It was cool," Allen said. "I got to talk to more coaches than I did on my game day visit, so that was nice. I was with Coach [Terry] Joseph for most of the day and had some conversations with Coach Lea as well. I got to see a few more things, like the academic part."

Braelon Allen is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class.

Early in the visit, Allen was with Joseph in a defensive back meeting room, learning more about the Fighting Irish secondary.

"We went over some of their film and what they do in practice with their DBs," noted Allen. "We had little conversations from there, getting to know each other better." What was the biggest thing Allen learned about Notre Dame during the visit? "Probably how much they stress academics," said Allen. "They care about football, and the academics are just as important. No other school has really stressed it like that, so that was different."