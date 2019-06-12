At Notre Dame's Irish Invasion on Sunday, there was a separate "Quarterback Academy" camp, which Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern class of 2022 quarterback Brady Allen took part in.

"It was really cool to see Coach Rees and I was really happy with how I performed," Allen said.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound pound passer built a stronger connection with quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees during the camp experience.