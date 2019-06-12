News More News
2022 QB Brady Allen Camps At Notre Dame, Chats With Rees

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

At Notre Dame's Irish Invasion on Sunday, there was a separate "Quarterback Academy" camp, which Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern class of 2022 quarterback Brady Allen took part in.

"It was really cool to see Coach Rees and I was really happy with how I performed," Allen said.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound pound passer built a stronger connection with quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees during the camp experience.

"He's a great guy and I really love how he coaches," Allen told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "He played there so it makes it really easy to ask him questions about stuff. He's been through all of that. Coach Rees was awesome and I was glad I got to see him."

