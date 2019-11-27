Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central offensive lineman Carson Hinzman during his campus visit last weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder received the offer from offensive line coach Jeff Quinn in his office before Notre Dame crushed Boston College 40-7.

"I wasn't expecting it at all; it was crazy," Hinzman said. "It was a pretty cool feeling. I'm super humbled and grateful that he's giving me that opportunity. He talked about what kind of family they build there and how close the offensive line unit is and what it means to be a Notre Dame offensive lineman."