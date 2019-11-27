News More News
Sophomore OL Carson Hinzman Excited To Land Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central offensive lineman Carson Hinzman during his campus visit last weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder received the offer from offensive line coach Jeff Quinn in his office before Notre Dame crushed Boston College 40-7.

"I wasn't expecting it at all; it was crazy," Hinzman said. "It was a pretty cool feeling. I'm super humbled and grateful that he's giving me that opportunity. He talked about what kind of family they build there and how close the offensive line unit is and what it means to be a Notre Dame offensive lineman."

2022 OL Carson Hinzman was "super humbled and grateful" to land an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Hinzman became one of Notre Dame's first two offensive linemen offers in the 2022 class. The Irish also offered Joe Brunner from Whitefish Bay (Wis.) that day.

