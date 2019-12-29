News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A Strong Early Contender For OL Carson Hinzman

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman was invited out to Notre Dame for its matchup with Navy Nov. 16 and made the trip out to South Bend.

The 6-4, 275-pounder also returned to Notre Dame for the Echoes Awards Show in December and watched the Notre Dame men's basketball team defeat UCLA, met some of the Irish football players and watched a bowl practice.

Carson Hinzman has visited Notre Dame twice this year.
Carson Hinzman has visited Notre Dame twice this year. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

"I got to talk to some of the players, which I haven't really done at any other schools," Hinzman noted. "That was really cool and I got to hear their side of the story on why they chose Notre Dame, which was really cool."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}