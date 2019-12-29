Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman was invited out to Notre Dame for its matchup with Navy Nov. 16 and made the trip out to South Bend.

The 6-4, 275-pounder also returned to Notre Dame for the Echoes Awards Show in December and watched the Notre Dame men's basketball team defeat UCLA, met some of the Irish football players and watched a bowl practice.