Notre Dame A Strong Early Contender For OL Carson Hinzman
Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman was invited out to Notre Dame for its matchup with Navy Nov. 16 and made the trip out to South Bend.
The 6-4, 275-pounder also returned to Notre Dame for the Echoes Awards Show in December and watched the Notre Dame men's basketball team defeat UCLA, met some of the Irish football players and watched a bowl practice.
"I got to talk to some of the players, which I haven't really done at any other schools," Hinzman noted. "That was really cool and I got to hear their side of the story on why they chose Notre Dame, which was really cool."
