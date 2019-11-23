Nicholas Singleton Is Notre Dame's First 2022 RB Offer
Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior running back Nicholas Singleton visited Notre Dame Oct. 12 for the USC game and had a great visit.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound class of 2022 prospect was invited back out to campus by the Notre Dame staff for the Boston College game Nov. 23, and he jumped on the opportunity on rather short notice.
Singleton's visit was well worth it. He earned the offer from Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly.
"Coach Kelly talked to me in his office about how great of a player I was," Singleton said. "I'm really excited."
When Notre Dame invited Singleton back out to campus, he had a feeling that the Irish may offer during his visit. And when they did, it was a big honor for him.
"I'm the first running back in the 2022 class to get an offer from Notre Dame," noted Singleton. "That's a real blessing. It feels really good."
Singleton got to speak with Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor during the visit.
"He was telling me that I was a great player and thanked me for coming back for another visit," said Singleton. "He wants me to come back in the spring or summer too."
Notre Dame joins Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia on Singleton's offer sheet.
"Just the tradition there and the academics are great there," Singleton said about what he likes about the Irish. "The football team is really good too."
Singleton will visit South Carolina next weekend. He rushed for 1,690 yards and 32 touchdowns on 180 carries (9.4 yards per carry) during his sophomore season.
