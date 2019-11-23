The 5-foot-11, 191-pound class of 2022 prospect was invited back out to campus by the Notre Dame staff for the Boston College game Nov. 23, and he jumped on the opportunity on rather short notice.

Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior running back Nicholas Singleton visited Notre Dame Oct. 12 for the USC game and had a great visit.

Singleton's visit was well worth it. He earned the offer from Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly.

"Coach Kelly talked to me in his office about how great of a player I was," Singleton said. "I'm really excited."

When Notre Dame invited Singleton back out to campus, he had a feeling that the Irish may offer during his visit. And when they did, it was a big honor for him.

"I'm the first running back in the 2022 class to get an offer from Notre Dame," noted Singleton. "That's a real blessing. It feels really good."

Singleton got to speak with Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor during the visit.