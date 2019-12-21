Standout 2022 WR Tyler Morris Enjoys Another Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame had a select group of prospects in the 2021 and 2022 classes visit for its Echoes Awards Show weekend.
Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy class of 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris didn't make it in for the awards show but drove east to South Bend to watch the Irish's bowl practice and men's basketball game versus UCLA in the afternoon.
"I think the visit went really," Morris told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I was really able to see more about the team and what they do. Last time I visited in October, it was hard to see that because it was game day and everyone was really busy, but for this visit, we got to see them practice, tour the facilities, and I talked to a lot of the coaches. Being there and seeing firsthand what they're doing was great to be a part of."
Notre Dame offered a scholarship to the 5-10, 160-pounder in May, and he was the Irish's first offer in the 2022 class on offense. The NCAA limits communication between coaches and prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior year, and as a sophomore, Morris isn't able to talk to Notre Dame too much, unless he gets on campus.
