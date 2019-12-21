Notre Dame had a select group of prospects in the 2021 and 2022 classes visit for its Echoes Awards Show weekend.

Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy class of 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris didn't make it in for the awards show but drove east to South Bend to watch the Irish's bowl practice and men's basketball game versus UCLA in the afternoon.

"I think the visit went really," Morris told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I was really able to see more about the team and what they do. Last time I visited in October, it was hard to see that because it was game day and everyone was really busy, but for this visit, we got to see them practice, tour the facilities, and I talked to a lot of the coaches. Being there and seeing firsthand what they're doing was great to be a part of."