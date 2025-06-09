Published Jun 9, 2025
Football Never Sleeps: Is it time for Notre Dame to offer a 2027 QB?
Inside ND Sports
Staff
info icon
Watch Tyler James and Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith discuss the outlook for Notre Dame in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, if the Irish need to offer a 2027 quarterback soon, takeaways from the Irish Invasion and a big month of official visits ahead on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." Plus they answered questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James and Rivals

Pictured (left to right): Malachi Zeigler, Israel Abrams and Jameson Purcell