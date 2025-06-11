Chat Transcript: How the landmark court action affects Notre Dame football

Notre Dame tight end Jack Larsen (85) has a big moment in the April 12 Blue-Gold Game with this catch over teammate/safety Adon Shuler. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat from tropical South Bend, Ind. Some quick programming notes: ► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We’ll be back LIVE Monday night at 7 ET for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps, this time with another special guest host joining me.

► At WSBT Sports Radio 960, we’re rolling through a newsy Notre Dame offseason. Darin Pritchett and I are together this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and each week moving forward on Weekday SportsBeat (960 AM, live streaming at wsbtradio.com). The weekday shows run from 5-6 p.m. ET. You can download all episodes as podcasts. As far as this week's chat … Please include your name and hometown along with your question(s). No 17-part questions, no manifestos, no questions with math that's so advanced it will make my head hurt. Here are what normally are the rules:

Eric Hansen: Only the "no spitting" rule is in play today, because I'm in such a good mood. So, let's roll ... Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!!!!! Every college football fan has been awaiting "The Verdict" to hopefully move along in this new era of college sports. I will miss the 70's; roster limits had been implemented, teams played a home and home with other teams for the most part regardless of brands, geographic conferences, TV was there but had not risen to anywhere near the level money is at today and where schools and conferences used ratings and branding to acquire a larger portion of the expanding pie and conferences became super or, in cases, no more. IYO where will this agreement be challenged in court? Will the new directing authority that is to be formed be able to set rules and enforce them? Will the US congress actually help out? Or hinder the developing procedures? As I recall in the 70's Oklahoma was banned from the UPI (coaches poll), bowl games and being on TV for violations? Do you envision that kind of regulatory power? Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for getting us started with a question about the landmark House v. NCAA settlement that bring seismic changes to the college sports model. You asked some really good questions related to that, and I'm sure there will be more. I also know for a lot of you, reading and talking about this is a lot like going to the dentist. So, I'll try to make this as painless as possible. 1) Yes, this will be challenged in court. There were opt-outs and there's already an ongoing case from one of them (Hill v. NCAA). 2) There is a new commission that will oversee things like adherence to the direct-revenue caps, etc. 3) Will the U.S. Congress help out? That's the key to this whole thing ... getting the settlement converted into law. So, that's a very important phase 2. 4) What kind of regulatory power will the commission have? Theory and practice might be two different things. We'll find out quickly. This is an area that I'll want to get more info about from ND athletic director Pete Bevacqua when we have a chance to meet with him, hopefully, in the coming weeks. Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. Welcome back from a short vacation. How do you think the $21 million as a result of the House settlement will be paid out this year? One could argue that Hannah Hidalgo based on her contribution to the WBB program the last 2 years should be the highest paid athlete for any team currently enrolled at Notre Dame. How do you pay out dollars to a three year starting LB vs. two unproven but highly acclaimed QBs. Thanks as always for your great work. Eric Hansen: Hi Jack, I have a little bit more coming ... but it's great to be here to do that chat. One of my favorite parts of my job. ... So, the cap in year one, this coming fiscal year, is $20.5 million. The formula expected to be used is 75% of that will go toward football, 15% to men's basketball, 5% to women's hoops and 5% to all other sports. Within each sport, there's flexibility, and that's why you are seeing the proliferation of general managers in football and basketball. (more)Eric Hansen: Some schools leaned into recruiting-savvy people in the football GM role, and while that's an important skill, I think Marcus Freeman really benefits from having Mike Martin and his NFL skill set in that role ... with experience of building a roster where the numbers aren't equal and negotiating with agents, etc. And yes, because of the transfer portal, you can't just ignore the players already in your roster and load up the money on recruits. I would imagine Hannah Hidalgo will be well-compensated and players can still do "traditional" NIL to make more money ... true NIL deals like endorsing products. ... and thanks for the kind words. Manny from San Pedro: Eric!!!! Finally the weather is acting like summer!!!! I’m disappointed there is no Shamrock Series game this year.. Do you know if they will still do an alternate jersey? Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You hit me in my Achilles heel. Jerseys are not something that moves the needle for me, so I don't normally invest a lot of time in knowing much about them, other than what 20-year-olds think are awesome when it comes to jerseys are not always what 55-year-olds will even tolerate. But given that Under Armour is in business to make money, I can't imagine they'd pass on a season to create at least one alternate set of jerseys. George Smith from Seattle, Wash.: Although CJ Carr will not be as good a runner as Riley Leonard, will the step up in the passing game he provides make up for it given that he can run a little bit? Eric Hansen: Hi George. That's what Notre Dame was banking on when they recruited him and why he became one of the two front-runners to win the job. The fact that he's at least an adequate runner with good size is important. History tells us you can win a national title with that kind of QB, even though there's been plenty of dual-threat QBs to lead their teams to championships in recent years. The key stat though is pass efficiency. In the last nine season, all nine were 18th or better nationally in that state. The last six were all in the top 10. Going back 30 years, never has there been a national champ ranked lower than 37th. The Irish last season were 49th -- the second-to-worst ranking by a team to reach the title game in the BCS/Playoff Era (1998-2024). The worst in that span? The 2012 Irish at No. 74. So, losing Riley Leonard's prolific running can be replaced by elite passing ... but you must get elite passing. Beau Harvey from Rockwood,Tenn.: Hello Eric, hope all is well with you today. My question is with ND having a more difficult schedule this year in that their 5 toughest opponents being (IMO & in no order) Miami, USC, Texas AM, Boise, and Ark. Is there another game or games that you look at on the schedule that you kinda look at and go, "If ND doesn't have their head on straight, then they could lose to ???" I understand the last 2 years of flops to the 2nd games of the seasons bc we played like garbage, but is there that one opponent that if ND plays its 'A' game and "said team" plays its 'A+' game, that we may get upset? I don't see it happening, but just wanted to ask the guru that you are. Thanks sir. Is there a game other than those top 5 that I wrote that we could possibly lose to is my question? Eric Hansen: Thank you, Beau. For me, the three that could cause the most problems outside of those five are Navy, Pitt and Syracuse with Steve Angeli. I think Navy is going to be the best of those three teams, but given Pitt is on the road and ND has to make the conversion of going from Navy's offense back to a traditional offense in one week. I'll make the Panthers on Nov. 15 the trap game. The weather could play into that as well.

Larry from Topton, Pa.: Hi Eric. Thanks for keeping us ND fans informed and entertained during the offseason! Football Never Sleeps starts off my week, and I am thrilled that you and Darin are staying together on WSBT!! My question relates to the anticipated discontinuation of the annual Stanford/Southern Cal rotation. I understand the need to be in California to recruit in late Nov/early Dec is no longer critical. But I am concerned that not playing there annually, or somewhere on the west coast, could have a negative impact on recruiting. Don’t recruits and their families on the west coast want to see their ND-bound players live on occasion (without having to travel to the Midwest)? Could not playing out west hurt western (including Hawaii) recruiting for ND? At this point on the 2027 schedule, Notre Dame’s furthest “west” game will be at Michigan State. Do you think ND needs to find a regular west coast opponent? I will hang up and listen. Keep up the great work Eric!!!!! Eric Hansen: Larry, thanks for being my public relations agent!!!! Notre Dame would love to continue both series. But if logistics or "fowl" play (yes, that's a veiled chicken reference) changes the frequency of those games or makes them extinct, I do think there's value to playing on the West Coast with some regularity, both for recruiting and because it's in ND's DNA to play a national schedule. My sense is there would be quite a few willing partners that would get ND to that part of the country, either in a home-and-home or a Shamrock Series venue. Ced walker saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty saginaw pride do you believe Marcus Freeman will let dallas golden play both ways wr , cb God Bless This Football Team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us Eric Hansen: Hi Ced. Dallas Golden, for those who don't follow the freshmen as close as you do, is one of 12 June-enrolling freshmen and a cornerback who has a chance to play in a rotational role as a freshman. So do fellow June-enrolled freshman CB Mark Zackery IV and early enrollee Cree Thomas. Golden certainly has the speed and skills to play wide receiver at the FBS level, but can he help THIS team in a dual role? Unless there is a wild run of injuries at the WR position, I think ND has the quantity and quality to keep Golden focusing on defense. Now where I think he might help beyond corner is on special teams. If I’m special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, I'd have him in the fall camp gong show to see if he might emerge at kickoff returner or punt returner. Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re enjoying the week and thanks for hosting the chat. Of the freshmen that have just arrived on campus in June, other than James Flanagan who else do you think has a legitimate chance to get some playing time? If you were going to offer two quarterbacks in the 2027 class based on what you’ve seen, who would you offer and why? Looking into your crystal ball, who will be the top six wide receivers when the season starts and of those six, who do you think will play the most snaps this year? Thanks for hosting the awesome midweek chat. I know we all really appreciate it. Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. Thanks for keeping me on my toes, per usual. The two cornerbacks, Dallas Golden and Mark Zackery IV, would be on that list and then it gets blurry when we're talking about offense or defense and not just special teams. I'd say D-lineman Chris Burgess maybe, less maybe Offensive tackle Will Black except late-game stuff. Erik Schmidt is a great security blanket on special teams at kicker and punter. In another year when ND wasn't so stacked with LBs, I'd say Anthony Sacca, but not on this team. I'm going to pass (chicken out) on the 2027 QBs. That's a question for Tyler James. I interviewed one .. and really liked him and that's Israel Abrams from Montini Catholic in Lombard, Ill. But my sample size is too small in terms of the ones who I’ve really studied. … The top six receivers? It's easy to get to five ... Malachi Fields, Jaden Greathouse, Jordan Faison, Will Pauling, Micah Gilbert. No. 6 right now would be Elijah Burress .. but it's a huge fall camp for both KK Smith and Cam Williams, and so those two are very much in play as well. Pete from Erie Pa.: Hey Eric! Thank you for the chat! Some easy ones for you... First an FYI. A while back I asked if you knew Tom Hansen. I doubted youz were related but you never know. I thought you might know of him since you're from up this way, Cleveland, right? And he was an Irish 2-sport star back in the early 70's. Plus he's a Hansen after all. You don't know all of them? Ha! Also, this ties in with your story about Peter Schivarelli. Great job with that story by the way! Hansen, Peter's friend Mike McCoy, Pat Steenberge and my brother all walked the same hallowed halls back here at Erie Prep. They all know each other and they're all huge fans of the band. My bro was part of the 73 Champs and gets on the field one more time every 5 years when they honor the team. He was a walk-on with Peter in 1969. McCoy was a senior then. Steenberge was a QB that eventually took over for Theismann in 71. Con't in chapter 2.... Chapter 2: Back to Tom Hansen. He was not a football player but he was a walk-on, 6-2" G on the 1st 3 Digger Phelps era teams. Played with the football-playing Townsend brothers when Digger was building the program. Became a starter his 2nd season and was a Senior on the 1974 team vs UCLA that ended the Bruins’ all-time record 88-game win streak. His main function was 3 yrs baseball RHB 3B, drafted by the Tigers and spent a few years on the farm. A 2 sport "star" to add to the Hansen legacy! So now you know. You're welcome! A couple questions: I saw a depth chart of ND OG's recently and was shocked to see at the bottom of the list, Devan Houston? For real? Seems like a more difficult path to playing time. Lastly, any idea if Steve Angeli will be the Orange QB? Will it take an injury? Eric Hansen: Hey Pete. Thanks for the longest question in this week's chat and also one with a great backstory! Peter Schivarelli and I connected after the House v. NCAA settlement became final and I need to call him today to firm up a get-together with him coming up later this month. So, thanks for the feedback on the story. And thanks for the Hansen trivia and the cool stories about the guys from Erie Prep. Speaking of Erie, I spent some time there last summer, found a Chinese buffet I really liked there and won a game of Putt Putt golf there LOL. .. to your questions … Yes, Devan Houstan moved from nose guard/defensive tackle to offensive guard in the spring. I'm not sure either path provided an express lane to the two-deeps, but I do think offensive guard is the more realistic path for him. The portal additions plus Davion Dixon plus the notion Chris Burgess will eventually end up inside all made the climb at interior defensive line all the more improbable for Houstan. He has size and he’s a hard worker, and so let's see where it goes. As far as Syracuse's QB situation, Steve Angeli will have to beat out one-time LSU transfer Rickie Collins to top the depth chart. Should be a really good competition in August. The Beave from Grand Rapids, Mich.: Eric: I’m confused as to how the NCAA settlement does anything more than contribute ADDITIONAL funds to the NIL game. On top of the $20.5M from the school, what is to stop rich SEC alumni from directly paying huge sums for bogus (or legitimate) NIL deals? Do we now have a capped floor with an unlimited ceiling? Eric Hansen: HI The Beave. Welcome to the confusion club. Let's walk through this together and maybe find some clarity. First, let's look at the way it's supposed to work. FBS teams, including Notre Dame, can pay UP TO $20.5 million (and that number escalates in future years) to its athletes. As I mentioned earlier, 75% of that is likely to go to football. On top of that players can earn NIL money for true name, image and likeness, unlike how most of the NIL money worked up until now. In this new system, NIL deals must be cleared through an NIL Clearinghouse called NIL Go. Bryan Seeley was named CEO of a new enforcement organization called the College Sports Commission. He'll oversee NIL enforcement, direct-revenue cap enforcement, and roster limits and such. Now, will there be teams and individuals who try to circumvent those rules? Of course. And the sport's power brokers have confidence this new system will be effective in combatting that ... eventually. I hope that helps make things less muddy for you and everyone else.

Charley from the Sip: Hey Eric - can you rate the assistant coaches by interviewability? Eric Hansen: Wow, Charlie, you're going to get me in trouble. We have way more access to the coordinators than the other assistants, so our sample size isn't the same. And I have a bias in that I love talking to O-line coaches -- Joe Rudolph and before him, Harry Hiestand. As a group, I'd put the 10 current assistants really high on the historical scale. But the context is what are you looking for? If you're looking for a great soundbite, it's OC Mike Denbrock. If you want really nuanced information, then it's O-Line Joe Rudolph and STs Marty Biagi. RBs coach Ja'Juan Seider makes a great first impression, but we haven't had him a lot. Max Bullough is caffeine personified, a badass who makes you want to run through a wall when you talk to him, but who you might have to bleep sometimes. QBs coach Gino Guidugli is pretty insightful and open. I haven't had Mike Brown very much yet personally, so very small sample size. DC Chris Ash and DBs coach Mike Mickens are more guarded, but both have great backstories and are worth being patient with. D-line coach Al Washington is in his own category. There's a lot of depth and texture to his thinking and how he experiences the game and coaches it that’s super interesting. ... So, bottom line if there was someone I needed to talk to after a game if Marcus Freeman lost his voice and it would help me tell the story the best, I'd roll with Denbrock, Rudolph and Washington but am happy to talk to any of them and glad they put up with me. Ryan from Frankfort, Ill.: Good afternoon Eric with camp starting soon, how did Eli Raridon look during the practices leading up to the blue and gold game it will be interesting how he looks even though he played last year GO IRISH ☘️☘️☘️🏈🏈🏈 Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan. He started to look like the Eli Raridon a lot of us thought would emerge before he tore his ACL twice early in his career -- actually the first one came playing basketball his senior year in high school. Now that he's fully healthy, there's a growing confidence from the coaching staff that he is going to look every bit the part of a No. 1 tight end this season. I'm pushing my chips into the middle of the table on this one. I'm on board. Shaun from Prosper, Texas: Eric: In this era of NIL and agents, what is your sense of the sincerity of recruits’ true interest in Notre Dame vs. just getting ND on their list of offers so they can leverage more dollars from their school of choice? Obviously it’s case-by-case per kid, but in the 100 years you’ve been doing this 😉 what is your overall sense of the sincerity of recruits today vs. in the past? Eric Hansen: Hi Shaun. We're coming up to the four-year anniversary of the inception of NIL on July 1. And how recruits react to it, use it and the proliferation of agents have all evolved. But I think Notre Dame has had a very healthy learning curve as it has evolved. And head coach Marcus Freeman talked recently with some of us in the media about being more deliberate with commitments and not trying to get so many early in the cycle to guard against what you just described. And so yes, there certainly is an element of that in recruiting, and that's why fit matters and it's not just about how many stars someone has. I think Marcus' message — choose hard — and his authenticity helps Notre Dame immensely in finding the right fit. And thank you for pointing out that I am older than dirt. 😎 Joe from KC: One of my favorite things to get me through a long week! With how ND has performed in big games, is it fair to expect two wins to start the season? What are your concerns that would lead to a loss? More than QB play? I have quite a bit of optimism they’ll get the job done and start 2-0. Eric Hansen: Well, Joe, thanks. Really appreciate that. ... I project Notre Dame to be a playoff team, because I think they're better than the other teams on their schedule. Now the question is, will they be THAT team in August/September or have to grow into it. My expectation is ND will start 2-0, and I don't expect it to be easy, but I think the defense will be that good. Even with a new QB, I think the offense will be more camera-ready early than it was last year. There are some really good pieces around the QB and the biggest difference is the offensive line. If they struggle in those first two games, it's likely to be tied into turnovers. That's where a new QB could have growing pains, but that's not automatically going to happen. That and run defense are the two fault lines that could turn into strengths. James from Placitas, N.M.: Eric, I am wondering if you could speak as a generational journalist for Notre Dame men’s and women’s programs about the House Settlement - 1.) What does NIL replace at Notre Dame ? As a student, i knew the athletes to be among the students least likely to have spending money, though they seemed to have the “choicest “ Summer jobs. One special memory of Notre Dame basketball in the seventies is being in front of the post game Huddle snack bar and overhearing three Notre Dame basketball players behind me - Gil Salinas, Kelly Tripucka and Stan Wilcox - trying to put enough pocket money together to split one meal amongst them. It seemed so absurdly unfair, and as the pendulum swings in the opposite direction, will post game visits to the Huddle be replaced by Zoom conferences w their brokers and cryptocurrency advisors? 2.) Does any male/female athlete have a window for summer employment; (3.) Do you foresee either you or Tyler James ever receiving some NIL for your tireless coverage, care and compassion ? Best to the grandkids, your beloved wives and to my ND chat mates. Eric Hansen: James, thanks for the good wishes. Much appreciated and for the NIL plug for Tyler James and me. The only one I think that might make sense is a company that makes giant turkey legs, but hopefully others would come to mind. .... You asked your questions with such detail, depth and creativity, I want to make sure I answer them in a way that honors what you want to get to the bottom of. 1) The tug-of-war will be marrying college football's culture with pro football economics. The good news is I think Notre Dame is as ready for this as anyone in college football, in large part because of head coach Marcus Freeman and his skill set, GM Mike Martin and AD Pete Bevacqua and the backing they all have from the administration. Not having to do this going into a headwind isn't a historical given at this school and is a tremendous asset. There is going to be a transactional aspect to this that perhaps was minimized or not present previously, but if your program can carry forward the values along with that, then I think there's hope for longtime fans to find something about the new product on the field that they can get behind. 2) The window for summer employment is really that short break between spring semester and summer term, when players can travel abroad, do internships, etc. There are NIL opportunities, which is kind of like a summer job, but not over sustained stretches. Scott from Greenville, S.C.: Eric! I can only do one exclamation point, my poor heart! But you're worth it. I have a recruiting question that I hope you will enjoy. With the experience and level of coaching the ND currently has - the ability to coach up 3 Star players - is it critical that ND get 5 Star players? Alt, Morrison, Watts, Evans, and the list goes on. I worry less about recruiting ranking and trust MF's judgements on players. It's nice to see a 5 Star, but between the depth Marcus is building plus the ability to grow the players, I think his strategy is working. I truly appreciate your insight into all things ND football. I hope you can get at least another mini vacation this summer. Be safe and all the best. Eric Hansen: Scott!! I'll double down on your single exclamation point. Thank you for the effort. Let's take a look at the 22 five-star players Notre Dame has signed since Rivals minted its first five-star player in the 2002 recruiting cycle. This list is going to partially answer your question.

Eric Hansen: When you look at that list, you see being a five-star prospect does not necessarily translate into automatic stardom. And yet if you can find a five-star who's a fit, they can be transformative-type players. So for me, it's always a blend of finding talent, finding fit, having a great developmental model, recruiting players you can retain and who can add to your culture, not take away from it. I hope I answered your question. If not, I'll let you have the exclamation point back and waive the no spitting rule too. Tony from Lexington, Ky. (2581): Howdy, Eric ! Loretta and I are going to the game at Arkansas on September 27th (our first time there). Last year the Razorbacks upset #4-ranked Tennessee at home, so I don;t think any ND fan should take this game for granted. What do you think? Will you be going to the game? If so, let's get together for some Coronas with lime !! Eric Hansen: Howdy back Tony! I would love to go to Arkansas. It's a venue I've never been to. I would love to have some Coronas with lime with you and Loretta. The last time was a blast and it doesn't have to be in Arkansas! They do have limes there, don't they? Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Hi Eric, and hope all is well. Now that the house settlement has been approved, what might we expect in terms of governance from the NCAA? Do you sense any ability to hold off the power play that the SEC and Big Ten appear intent on making? Eric Hansen: Hi Ed, the least complicated way of explaining this is the power structure of college sports is changing, and the NCAA will have a role in that but not the one you've lived most of your life knowing and perhaps scrutinizing. As far as the SEC/Big Ten power play, as long as those two conferences control most of the money and command it, they will also have the potential to translate that into keeping that power and influencing the game, sometimes to the benefit of themselves over the broad good of the game. Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hey Eric, hope that you are having a great summer thus far. Pretty wet here in Atlanta thus far. A couple of quick questions: 1) when will you get a chance to see and/or meet the freshmen and transfers who are just now joining the Irish?? 2) I am not blaming any coaches or recruiting department, but I am very puzzled that ND does not get more interest from players in the Top 50, especially as ranked by Rivals. For 2026 class Tyler Merrill is #80 and Javian Osborne is #90. For 247 Sports, Rodney Dunham is #15 but in Rivals he is only #107. With the success that ND has had over the past couple of seasons, Coach Freeman's recruiting ability and a couple of the best Coordinators in college football you would think we would get more interest from the best, even if they wind up somewhere else. Your thoughts please. Very Anxious to see how we play in the first 3-4 games of the season. Thanks for adding this Chat into your schedule. We all appreciate it. Go Irish!!!!! Eric Hansen: Hi Tom. It's been great Little League weather, and I have gotten to a few games of Maurizio the Magnificent Hansen so far (seriously, they announce him that way when he comes up to bat and he expected me to do the same). To your questions, I believe we will have that opportunity next week to interview the summer newcomers ... that's in pencil, not in stone, but my expectation. 2) I think the top 50 trend in the 2026 class is an anomaly. ND has been doing pretty well in recent cycles with top 50 prospects and has a really good start in 2027. And keep in mind some of those 2026 commitments could rise in the rankings over time, like Will Black did in the last class. And thanks for being a part of the chat this week and most weeks!!! Jim from Wheaton, Ill.: Eric!!! Thanks for continuing the chats into the summer. Two questions- how would you compare the level of excitement/optimism heading to the 2025 season with all other seasons since you’ve been covering ND? I think it might be the highest since the Holtz era.Jim from Wheaton, IL: Second question…(hit send prematurely); Eric, who do you think are the three “must have” 2026 recruits still in play? A lot can change, but I will throw out Joey O’Brien, Kaydon Finley, and Elijah Golden. Thoughts? Eric Hansen: Jim, thanks for the question, each challenging in its own way. Let me frame question 1 this way, I think because of the way last season ended, there is more optimism than at any time since the Holtz Era that the Irish could actually win a national title. So that influences how people feel about going into this season. If not this season, then they're optimistic it will happen sooner than later. 2) Three must haves ... I'll go with the same three you suggested. If I were to add a fourth it would be another wide receiver, and now that they have some momentum with Jayden Warren, I'd go with him. Jim from Oakwood, Ohio: Hello Eric!!!😊 Do you believe that SOS will be Important for the CFP selection rankings for this year … and next year when expansion occurs, or will there be “external factors” that allow the Power 4, or 2, to strongly influence the rankings structure? Second, it seems like Bryan Seeley is an excellent selection to chair the enforcement committee after developing the criteria details for NIL payments over $600 BUT it seems like a futile task given the vulnerability/shifting legality of the effort to control amounts paid to players. My thought is that the threshold is too low and that enforcement efforts will swamp Seeley’s program and that the legal challenges to any restriction of NIL will be ruled illegal by the courts (years from now). Your thoughts please. Thanks for chatting. Take good care and be well. Eric Hansen: Jim!!!! You get extra points for punctuation combined with an emoji!! So, with regard to strength of schedule, I do think it will matter whether there are conference automatic qualifiers beyond the champs or it's a straight five best conference champs and 11 at-larges beginning in 2026. Now can that formula get gummed up by the insistence of, say, four automatic Big Ten qualifiers for instance? It could, but it shouldn't. ... With the whole NIL question, if everyone played nice, it wouldn't be a problem. But not everyone will play nice. If Congress gets involved and codifies the House v. NCAA settlement, then the legal challenges to NIL become much tougher to win for those challenging it. My best answer is, let's see. The conference commissioners are all expressing faith in the new system. The national media is kind of snickering by and large. My answer then is, let's see. MJ from Buffalo, N.Y.: Appreciate your chats!!!!!!!!! When do you think ND will break through with elite 5* recruits at skill positions? We talk about being close every year particularly at WR, but have yet to land one of these top 25 prospects. Eric Hansen: MJ, somewhat related to an earlier question, fit has to come along with the star power. But let's even lower the bar a little bit and say consistently get elite four-star wide receivers. It needs to start happening in the next two cycles and there's momentum that it can. But again, fit, retention and now salary cap all play into this. Ray Hamilton: Will ND realize some gains in Chicago football recruiting with the new offers out to 2027 and ‘28 guys? Eric Hansen: Hey Ray. If this is the same Ray Hamilton I met on a cold, rainy Sunday last month, really good to meet you. And if not, I'll still answer your question. I believe Notre Dame has prioritized the Chicago talent in those cycles, and my expectation is that will show up in both commitments (eventually) and new offers. Eric Hansen: Back to Tony's Arkansas game question ... this just in, that game will have a noon ET kickoff on ABC.

Kevin - Boston: 17-pointer coming in hot: What's the floor like for our QB room collectively if they stay healthy but are individually near their floor? Is there a scenario where the winner of the job loses it to the backup, who also struggles? And if so: What's our win/loss record in this scenario? And does Buchner get a shot? Eric Hansen: Ok Kevin, thanks for capping it at 4 parts! 1) Still good enough for ND to make the playoff. 2) Not without an injury or two involved in my opinion. 3) If so? So you're asking if the third-stringer emerges as the No. 1? That math makes my head hurt. Not sure how to calculate that. 4) I do not think Tyler Buchner is given a shot to be the No. 1 QB. I do think he will be given a shot to be a valuable member of the team. Mike from Rockville, Md.: Hi, Eric! Thanks for these chats! Just joining so thought i might sneak under the wire for a quick question. When, how, and who will determine the scholarship limit this year? I thought that was going to be decided along with the NIL question. I could be wrong...I've been silently and secretly waiting for you to answer this question, so I haven't been paying much attention to all the confusion! You're the best! Eric Hansen: I'm going to clean out the question portal today, so that's why we're into overtime. ... Mike thanks for the hype. The quick math on scholarship limits. Scholarship limits and roster limits are now one and the same, but how close they sync up is up to each school. So Notre Dame could go from 85 to 105 but will likely settle at 95. There are a few reasons for that, but I think that's where ND lands. And they can still compensate the other 10 in other ways. Remember, existing walk-ons and those promised a spot for the coming year are grandfathered in for the span of their careers, so many places, including ND, will be over 105 this year. Dan from Vernon Hills, Ill.: Eric, There has been much made of the Notre Dame culture and how it has helped them improve the team. Exactly what goes into a good culture? What does it look like and how do recruits sense it when they come for visits? Thanks for doing these chats. They are interesting and informative. Eric Hansen: Dan, this is a great question and one that's really difficult to distill in a chat format. I try to point out these instances when I see them. And the best one I can think of recently involves defensive lineman Jason Onye and how Notre Dame stood by him when he took an extended leave of absence during the season last year to address his mental health. And how the the coaches and players stood by and supported him. So it's not just words about how ND is family, they live it. And then what happens, Onye comes back in the spring better than he's ever been and in May gets his degree and this fall could be a breakout star. That's what culture looks like. Eric Hansen: OK, that's going to do it for today. Next time I chat with you I'll have some great news to share about my own career path and that of our website, so stay tuned. We'll do another one of these later in June so keep an eye on insideNDsports.com and my social media for the exact date. Thanks again for all the great questions, compliments, quips, emojis and exclamation points!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

