News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 24

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

Notre Dame Vs. Michigan: On Paper

PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Michigan

WR Deion Colzie Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Commitment

Michigan Players Prepared To Bounce Back Against Notre Dame

Notre Dame-Michigan: Embattled Coaches Often Find A Way In This Series

Top WR Emeka Egbuka breaks down top 10

What I'm Hearing On Hunter Dickinson: Oct. 23

Michigan Stadium The Ideal Venue For Notre Dame’s Ian Book

BGI VIDEO: Kareem, Book, Finke, Ogundeji At Michigan Week Press Conferences

Another Great Notre Dame Visit For Top 2022 QB Brady Allen

Lucky Charms: Clarence Lewis Update; New Confirmed Visitors

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Second consecutive weekend of chaos keeps Irish hopes alive -- NBC Sports

Crawford’s return would help Notre Dame check Michigan’s WRs -- NBC Sports

Oregon, Notre Dame are currently among college football's playoff bubble teams -- USA Today

WBB: BRUNELLE NAMED TO CHERYL MILLER AWARD WATCH LIST -- UND.com


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}