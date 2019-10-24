Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 24
Notre Dame Vs. Michigan: On Paper
PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Michigan
WR Deion Colzie Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Commitment
Michigan Players Prepared To Bounce Back Against Notre Dame
Notre Dame-Michigan: Embattled Coaches Often Find A Way In This Series
Top WR Emeka Egbuka breaks down top 10
What I'm Hearing On Hunter Dickinson: Oct. 23
Michigan Stadium The Ideal Venue For Notre Dame’s Ian Book
BGI VIDEO: Kareem, Book, Finke, Ogundeji At Michigan Week Press Conferences
Another Great Notre Dame Visit For Top 2022 QB Brady Allen
🎤 @MickAssaf's Mix Tape Vol 9: Mascot Edition#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/5hDk86qPwk— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 24, 2019
Ready for more of this on Saturday, @ChaseClaypool!#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/rMlo0Y0eEe— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 23, 2019
5 FBS teams in ‘19 averaging the most yds per play on 2nd&10-15 YTG:— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) October 23, 2019
1. @OU_Football #Sooners.............12.3
2. @RulingSports #RollTide............11.3
3. @RaginCajunsFB #RaginCajuns..10
4. @BUFootball #SicEm...................9.3
5. @NDFootball #Irish......................9.1
#NotreDame WR commit Jay Brunelle (@jabrunie) will officially visit for the VT game November 2.https://t.co/f9i6Wj3sgA— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 23, 2019
Notre Dame long snapper commit Alex Peitsch #GoIrish https://t.co/WDzcvQmGQC— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 23, 2019
Thank you Notre Dame for the great game. pic.twitter.com/wsaCXutJZb— Bryce Carter (@BryceACarter_9) October 24, 2019
It’s #BeatMichigan week so... here’s last year's highlights of No. 8️⃣ @NDFootball's victory over Michigan! 💪#GoIrish☘ pic.twitter.com/nRHKYoBoQt— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 23, 2019
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Second consecutive weekend of chaos keeps Irish hopes alive -- NBC Sports
Crawford’s return would help Notre Dame check Michigan’s WRs -- NBC Sports
Oregon, Notre Dame are currently among college football's playoff bubble teams -- USA Today
WBB: BRUNELLE NAMED TO CHERYL MILLER AWARD WATCH LIST -- UND.com
