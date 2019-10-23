Michigan suffered its second loss of the season this past Saturday against Penn State 28-21. This puts the Wolverines in a tough position when it comes to the College Football Playoffs and the BIG10 East crown. But that likely won't stop them from getting up for this weekend's game against No. 8 Notre Dame. The Irish will travel to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2013.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

In typical Jim Harbaugh style, the Michigan head coach was brief at best and coy at worst when talking about Notre Dame at his weekly press conference on Monday, giving away very little in terms of his thoughts on this Irish football team. "They're really talented," he said. Offensively, defensively, they're a really good football team."

He said little else (though he did call out a fan for likely being drunk when criticizing wide receiver Ronnie Bell), but fortunately for fans and beat writers, his players were a little more open, at least when it came to preparing for this weekend. "They've always had a good O-line and the quarterback is really talented, so just having to try and contain him," said Michigan defensive tackle Kwity Paye. "We saw a glimpse of him last year, but he came off the bench. They're a really good team, really disciplined and we'll just have to come out and play our ball."

Bounce Back Game

Even after falling to 5-2 against Penn State, Michigan players were optimistic about how they played a majority of the game, which will likely be used as motivation this Saturday. Last I checked, this is represented in gambling odds as well, with the Wolverines still 1.5 point favorites over the Irish. I checked with a source on the bookmaker side of things to get his opinion, and he sees the game as a coin flip, especially because Michigan was the better team against Penn State for the majority of the game. He said that if it weren't for too many early negative plays and killer penalties, the Wolverines would have likely been victorious. The players will carry a similar level of confidence in their performance heading in their matchup with the Irish. "There were a lot of positive things on offense that we were able to do," said starting left guard Ben Bredeson. "We had a ton of yards gained, some good success there at the end. I think you saw it out of that offensive unit that there's no quit in anybody."

Michigan actually outgained Penn State in total yards 417 to 283. But that's a common occurrence for the Nittany Lions, who have been outgained by their opponent in a victory four times out of seven games so far this season. The Michigan defense also played much better in the final 2.5 quarters against Penn State. The defense gave up three touchdowns in the first 23 minutes of the game, but then held the Nittany Lions to just one score the rest of the game. Needless to say, Michigan players are planning to play more like they did in the second half when they host Notre Dame this weekend. "I feel like it's going to be hugely because Notre Dame is a really good team in this past loss," Paye said. "Even though we lost [to Penn State], I feel like our offense found their mojo. I feel like the defense started to pick it up in the second half."

Catching Up on Notre Dame Film In Class

This week, instead of balancing the rigors of high-level college football with top-notch Notre Dame academics, Irish players will be preparing for Michigan without having to go to class. This is thanks to Notre Dame's week-long fall break, which could not have come at a better time for the football team. Michigan, on the other hand, had their fall break at the beginning of last week, and it lasted for just two days. But that doesn't mean Wolverine players won't also try to find extra time to study up on Notre Dame, even if they have to do it when their professors aren't looking. "We've been watching clips here and there," Paye said, "but starting today we're going to [get in the] film room for hours and hours, and I'll bring my iPad into class and watch some film in class." When asked if he was worried one of his professors might see him doing this, he seemed to shrug it off. "I'm usually in the front of the class," Paye said. "But if the teacher is watching a video or something I'll just throw on the film, just want a couple of clips." While you may scoff at this, the Michigan players know this is a big game, and they want to take advantage of any edge they can get. Wouldn't you?



Michigan Values Rivalry with Notre Dame

While this matchup may not be on par with Notre Dame-USC or Michigan-Ohio State, it's still considered one of the most historic college football rivalries. Michigan players know this as well. "It's a historic rivalry," Bredeson said. "I think everybody loves the idea of Michigan and Notre Dame playing." But this game should have a little extra meaning for one Michigan player: sophomore Aidan Hutchinson, whose father, Chris, played on the defense side of the ball for Michigan from 1989-92. "There's a lot of tradition to it," Hutchinson said. "We're both very traditional teams. We have a lot of rich history, and it's two of the top teams in the country playing under the lights at the Big House. The stadium can't get any bigger than that." His father was also immortalized for his part in the Notre Dame-Michigan rivalry by one of the most popular sports magazines when he graced its cover after the two teams played in 1990. He wore number 97.

Rick Mirer Autographed / Signed September 24 1990 Sports Illustrated Magazine https://t.co/J20Nd8d7E7 pic.twitter.com/A0M3JU6WtV — Amazing SportCards (@AmazingSportCa) September 14, 2016

"He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the Notre Dame quarterback (Rick Mirer) scoring a touchdown and he was attempting to tackle him," Hutchinson said. "Not the best [way] to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. "That one is in our basement."



Jim Harbaugh Press Conference