News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 20:02:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Clarence Lewis Update; New Confirmed Visitors

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has a quick update on Notre Dame cornerback commit Clarence Lewis and three confirmed visitors for Irish home games in November.

Click Here to read.

The latest on Notre Dame Fighting Irish CB commit Clarence Lewis and more.
The latest on Notre Dame Fighting Irish CB commit Clarence Lewis and more.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}