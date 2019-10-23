News More News
What I'm Hearing On Hunter Dickinson: Oct. 23

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Where does Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha class of 2020 center Hunter Dickinson stand with his recruitment following his Duke official visit? Can Notre Dame still land him?

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on the elite big man, who ranks as the No. 37 prospect nationally and the No. 5 center in the land.

Notre Dame would love to add Hunter Dickinson to its 2020 recruiting class.
Notre Dame would love to add Hunter Dickinson to its 2020 recruiting class.

