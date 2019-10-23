Where does Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha class of 2020 center Hunter Dickinson stand with his recruitment following his Duke official visit? Can Notre Dame still land him?

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on the elite big man, who ranks as the No. 37 prospect nationally and the No. 5 center in the land.

Click Here to read.





Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60