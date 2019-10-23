What I'm Hearing On Hunter Dickinson: Oct. 23
Where does Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha class of 2020 center Hunter Dickinson stand with his recruitment following his Duke official visit? Can Notre Dame still land him?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on the elite big man, who ranks as the No. 37 prospect nationally and the No. 5 center in the land.
Click Here to read.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.